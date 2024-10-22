DoA track down owners of badly neglected dogs
(CNS): With help from the public following an appeal, the Department of Agriculture’s Animal Welfare & Control Unit has identified the owner of the two abandoned and neglected dogs found recently off Mercury Close in West Bay. “The investigations are ongoing as we continue to seek justice for our voiceless friends,” DoA officials said. Offering their appreciation to the members of the community for the valuable information provided, officials said it had greatly assisted in this matter.
“The Animal Welfare & Control Unit remains committed to protecting the welfare of animals across the Cayman Islands and encourages anyone with further information to continue reaching out in confidence via the following channels,” the release said.
The two dogs were found earlier this month severely malnourished.
Category: Animal Health, Crime, Health
can I adopt them please let me know where they are post here where I can get them .. ps hate pirates week too what a waste of cash
Might as well adopt the whole humane society too as well. Or just support them heavily.
Let’s note that $600,000 is to be blown on Pirate’s Week fireworks, a quantum more than is allocated to territorial homelessness, addiction, and rehab for a whole year. Abandoned pets, opportunistic crime, domestic family abuse are all calling cards.