DoA track down owners of badly neglected dogs

Dog found neglected in West Bay

(CNS): With help from the public following an appeal, the Department of Agriculture’s Animal Welfare & Control Unit has identified the owner of the two abandoned and neglected dogs found recently off Mercury Close in West Bay. “The investigations are ongoing as we continue to seek justice for our voiceless friends,” DoA officials said. Offering their appreciation to the members of the community for the valuable information provided, officials said it had greatly assisted in this matter.

“The Animal Welfare & Control Unit remains committed to protecting the welfare of animals across the Cayman Islands and encourages anyone with further information to continue reaching out in confidence via the following channels,” the release said.

The two dogs were found earlier this month severely malnourished.