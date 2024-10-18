Culture minister gets $574K of ‘treasure’ for Pirates Week

Pirates Week 2024

(CNS): Culture Minister Dwayne Seymour has secured well over half a million dollars to spend on this year’s Pirates Week Festival, breathing new life into what had become a lacklustre event in recent years. A lack of government funding and a lack of interest in supporting it from local sponsors had taken a toll on the long-running festival, which began back in 1977 to attract visitors to Cayman during the low season.

“The significance of Pirates Week to our economy, culture, and heritage cannot be overstated,” Seymour stated during a briefing on Wednesday. “The government is proud to reinforce its commitment to this vital aspect of our identity by providing the necessary funding to ensure a successful event. I am delighted to announce that we have approved a budget of $574,000 for this year’s festival, which will help deliver a high-quality experience that provides substantial cultural and economic benefits.”

The money will be allocated to a variety of activities, including organising District Days, heritage demonstrations, historical re-enactments, and securing exciting performances from both local and international artists. The budget will cover infrastructure, such as stages, sound systems, lighting, and, of course, the highly anticipated fireworks and drone show.

Starting on Friday, 8 November, under the theme of “Setting Sail Through Time,” the festival will span three weeks. It will have more activities than in recent years, including some new additions such as a bar crawl along Seafarers Way on opening night in George Town and a Pirates Exhibition at the museum on Saturday. Gimistory, which is celebrating its 25th anniversary, will become part of the festival, with the outdoor storytelling taking place in the evenings of each of the district days.

The District Days start on 11 November in George Town, where communities will return to showcasing their unique cultural offerings and go head-to-head in the District Fish Fry and Heritage display competitions. The Pirate Invasion will go off as usual on Saturday, 9 November, in the afternoon at Hog Sty Bay against the backdrop of the Food and Music Festival.

In the evening, Sky Elements will roll out a drone show combining cutting-edge technology with storytelling. The annual firework display will be on 16 November as the finale on Grand Cayman before the festival heads to the Sister Islands.

This year’s performances will be from local stars Swanky Kitchen Band and international headliners, including Fab 5 on 9 November and Soca-Monarch Bunji Garlin on 16 November.