CREA welcomes ‘long overdue’ increased solar rate

(CNS): James Whittaker, the president of the Cayman Renewable Energy Association (CREA), has welcomed the recent changes made to CUC’s Consumer Owned Renewable Energy (CORE) programme after OfReg announced the rate paid by CUC to domestic renewable energy producers would increase. He said the long overdue improvement had been eagerly anticipated but disputed CUC’s claims that it could increase bills for non-CORE customers.

The industry expert, who has been campaigning for a rise in rates and an overhaul of the system given Cayman’s slow adaptation to greener energy, said in a short statement, “It is evident that the current leadership at OfReg is committed to advancing solar energy in a way that prioritizes the interests of consumers.

“With the additional provision for self-consumption outlined in the National Energy Policy, these changes to the CORE program are poised to significantly benefit the solar energy landscape in the Cayman Islands as we move into 2025 and beyond. Nonetheless, CREA recognizes that there is still a considerable amount of work ahead and changes to be made. We are eager to further collaborate with OfReg to accelerate the development and adoption of renewable energy across the Cayman Islands.”

Since OfReg announced the new rate last week, CUC has said it is comparatively high and warned that the increase in the rate it will now pay to CORE customers could fuel an overall increase in the rate other customers will have to pay. CUC has consistently argued that the only way to get more green energy on the grid at a lower cost is through utility-scale renewable energy.

“CUC supports the development of renewable energy programs that benefit all electric consumers on Grand Cayman,” CUC said in a release on Friday. “Based on our initial review… the rates appear to be higher than current fuel costs and will therefore potentially increase costs to consumers as CORE energy will now be higher than the cost of fuel that it displaces. In all of our proposals to OfReg, CUC has always strived to lower the cost of energy.”

However, Whittaker and CREA have insisted that rooftop solar should not increase consumers’ costs. In a comment posted on CNS, he accused the power provider of “intentionally [trying] to fool the public” as the power company attempts to extend its monopoly control over energy generation.

“The unspoken truth about rooftop solar vs utility scale solar is that both can be done at an average cost less than the cost of fuel which means all consumers save money it does not increase rates,” Whittaker posted. “The problem is that CUC is the one blocking ‘large’ rooftop solar systems which will have much lower rates and thus reducing the costs to consumers. Why? Because CUC doesn’t want you producing a large amount of your own power as a homeowner or business, they want to provide you with power to keep their monopoly control in tact.”

Whittaker said that CREA and now OfReg, among others, are fighting against this and pushing for consumers to be able to produce and consume more of their own energy and rely less on CUC.

“Monopolies do not give up their monopolies willingly, you have to take it from them,” he said, adding that CUC has no legal monopoly over energy generation but has a legal monopoly of the grid. “CUC’s business model whose profits are based upon your ever increasing electric bills is fundamentally antithetical to the goals and best interests of consumers who want to see those bills cut drastically,” he said, adding the business model is flawed and needs to change.