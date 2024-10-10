Cop car hit by escaping suspect in domestic call-out

(CNS): A Honda Fit speeding away from the scene of a domestic disturbance in Tropical Gardens, George Town, in the early hours of Wednesday morning collided with an RCIPS patrol car, causing extensive damage to the vehicle and leaving an officer with minor injuries.

The police said that shortly before 12:30am on 9 October, officers responding to a report of a disturbance saw a yellow Honda Fit leaving the scene, travelling towards the police car.

After the officers activated their emergency lights and sirens, the Honda Fit initially slowed down but then sped off and collided with the front of the police vehicle. Both vehicles became disabled, and the police vehicle received extensive damage.

The driver of the Honda Fit got out of the vehicle and ran off. The police officers chased after him, but he escaped.

Both vehicles were removed from the scene, and the Honda Fit has been seized for evidential purposes.

Anyone with information about the incident is encouraged to call the George Town Police Station at 949-4222. Anonymous tips can be provided to the RCIPS Confidential Tip Line at 949-7777 or the website. Tips can also be submitted anonymously to the Cayman Crime Stoppers website.