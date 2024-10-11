CIG to discuss worsening erosion crisis on 7MB

Collapsed sea wall on Seven Mile Beach

(CNS): The Cayman Islands Government has finally released a statement on the erosion of Seven Mile Beach, which Climate Resiliency Minister Katherine Ebanks-Wilks called “an urgent national matter” but which many people are calling a national crisis. In a press release issued Thursday evening, she said the CIG was keen to find a sustainable solution. To this end, a cross-governmental meeting with stakeholders and technocrats is planned for Monday to discuss the worsening problem.

The release said that earlier this week, government members met with Opposition Leader Joey Hew to discuss this pressing matter. The forthcoming meeting will include the technical team from the Department of Environment and key representatives from each of the ministries responsible for Environment, Planning, Tourism and Lands.

Over the last few weeks, multiple severe weather events have exacerbated the already worsening erosion on the southern end of Seven Mile Beach. These events have caused more seawalls, decks, and other concrete structures built on the famous beach to wash into the sea, polluting the marine environment, destroying more property and creating a vicious and rapid cycle of erosion.

“The erosion of Seven Mile Beach is undoubtedly an urgent national matter that not only affects homes and businesses but also our tourism product,” Ebanks-Wilks said. “This government is keen to continue our collaboration with private sector stakeholders to forge a sustainable solution to preserve and protect such an important national asset that supports both our economy and our environment.”

The experts at the DoE have been recommending for some time that property owners along the beachfront begin to plan a managed retreat. However, CNS understands that Cabinet still appears to be considering the costly and likely futile plan to import sand in an attempt to resolve the problem.

Local experts have told CNS that the situation cannot be solved by topping up the beach at this stage and that the concrete structures need to be moved before the beach is replenished. If they are not millions of dollars worth of sand would almost certainly be lost to the increasingly unpredictable weather and sea level rise.

There is also pushback on plans to make taxpayers pay the bill to protect luxury condos and hotels, especially as the DoE had warned many owners not to put pool decks and other concrete structures on a dynamic beach. The over-development of the famous beach appears to have reached a tipping point, as each sea wall built to protect a property fuels further erosion, creating a vicious cycle of erosion compounded by warming, rising seas and erratic weather events.

A number of condo strata are now threatening to sue the government because they have either been refused planning permission or applications for seawalls have been deferred and delayed due to the serious risk that such structures will make matters worse.

However, there are concerns that the government, under pressure from owners and developers, will make more ill-conceived decisions that will exacerbate the erosion.