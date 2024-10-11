CIG to consider forcing Red Spot owner to sell beach

Fish Market, George Town

(CNS): The Cayman Islands Government has accepted a private member’s motion submitted by back-bench member McKeeva Bush (WBW) to consider the compulsory acquisition of two small parcels of land in the George Town Harbour where the fish market is located. Most of Red Spot (aka Dora’s Beach) is owned by Chris Johnson, who has been reluctant to sell the site to the government for a permanent fish market as he had planned to donate the land to the people as a beach for everyone to use free from commercial activity.

Local fishermen say they have been using the area to unload, clean and sell fish for decades, a claim Johnson disputes. Nevertheless, he has allowed them to use the site to sell their wares since he acquired the land in partnership with another owner in the early 1970s. In recent years, he and his family began a beautification project in the area and want to continue that work, which has been delayed by the disputes.

Johnson, a retired auditor, is keen to clean the site up so it can be enjoyed by people as a beach. Towards this, he sought to remove the fish market legally before COVID and have them move to another nearby spot. The PPM administration said the issue was resolved in December 2020 but an agreement between the parties was never implemented. Since then, the fishermen have been lobbying the CIG to seize the land and turn it into a permanent fish market.

Bush, whose motion was supported by the independent opposition member Chris Saunders (BTW), argued that local fishermen had prescriptive rights to the land given how long they had used it to ply their catch. He said it had long been the place where fishermen could make a living, where residents could buy fresh fish and was part of the country’s heritage.

Bush said the government had been trying for years to buy the land. He accused the landowner of not cooperating and said it was time for the issue to be forced through compulsory acquisition.

The government rarely uses such power except to build roads. However, Bush said it was time to create a permanent but simple island-style fish market on the spot, claiming that the community would support it. But he said he hoped that an agreement could still be made to settle the issue without legal action.

This is a long-standing matter that has spanned several administrations, and Premier Juliana O’Connor-Connolly accepted the motion but urged the owner to sell without a legal battle and offered to pay above market rate.

In a letter to all MPs, Johnson said that when he acquired the property, there was no fish market on the site. Fish was sold further along the ironshore as a weighing scale was fitted there, he said. Sometime in 2006, without his knowledge until after the fact, concrete was poured on the sand and tents were erected, from which fishmongers began selling catches brought by other fishermen.

Johnson claims that watersports businesses also improperly used the property he wanted to keep as a swimming and recreational area. He said he asked all of them to leave, which they did after he declined their offers to rent the land. In 2012, he bought an adjacent parcel, and in 2014, his son and other adjacent landowners installed a sidewalk and a retaining wall and further beautified the area a few years later.

The government approached Johnson in 2020 to ask him to sell, but he refused because his goal was to establish a trust to hold the land, prevent its development or commercial use and leave it for the Cayman people to enjoy in perpetuity. Johnson offered to let the fishermongers use a more appropriate parcel of land that he owned along the shore. This was accepted by them and the government, he said, but sometime later, the fishmongers withdrew their agreement.

Planning Minister Jay Ebanks has since approached him again to ask him to sell. But once again, Johnson said he wanted to press ahead with his plans to place the land in trust and retain it as a non-commercial beach location for the public to use. No other official approaches have been made since then, he said. He first learned about the plans for compulsory acquisition from a Cayman Compass article outlining Bush’s motion.

“In the opinion of my family and I and numerous persons I have met to discuss the matter, all believe that this motion is a dangerous precedent and will raise concerns with existing investors and have a detrimental effect on potential investors in the Cayman Islands,” he stated in the letter sent to all members.

Johnson also noted that neither the government nor the fishermen have explained why the previous agreement and the offer of using his other parcel of land have not been accepted. (See the map of the site below showing the land in question.)

Johnson has confirmed that he owns OPR 5 and that OPY 7 is owned by Shireoak Ltd, a company where the shares are held in trust for the Johnson family. OPY 189 is owned by Waterfront Centre Ltd, a company believed to be owned by Kel Thompson and his family. While OPY 189 is part of the site, Johnson questioned why the motion does not seek to compulsorily seize that parcel, only those owned by the Johnsons.

Waterfront block and parcel map