CI$2.3M deal signed for park Scranton Park landscaping

Artist’s rendition of Scranton Park – Aerial View

(CNS): The Cayman Islands Government has signed a deal with McAlpine to complete Phase 1 of the proposed public park in the middle of George Town. The contract, worth $2.3 million, does not include buildings. It covers the landscaping, site grading, earthworks, stormwater management, a pond, pathways and lights, among other parts of the park, such as the planned callisthenics area.

Although the park is primarily for residents, the tourism ministry is overseeing the project as it is situated in the heart of Tourism Minister Kenneth Bryan’s constituency.

The deal with McAlpine comes just a few weeks after the official groundbreaking for Central Scranton Park. Officials said it is the first step in transforming the old local Scranton Park into a new, much bigger green space in the centre of the capital.

“The development of Central Scranton Park has been a vision we have worked toward for some time, and this contract signing is a proud moment for the Ministry,” Bryan said in a press release. “We are excited to partner with McAlpine Ltd, a contractor that brings a wealth of experience and a proven track record delivering high-quality projects.”

This phase is scheduled to be completed in the summer of 2025. The $2 million price tag includes site grading and earthworks; drainage and stormwater management measures; pond enhancement works, including safety handrails; supply and installation of lighting; the construction of pedestrian pathways, park entrances, gazebos and perimeter fencing; the supply and installation of the callisthenics exercise area; park landscaping and an irrigation system.