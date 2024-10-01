Cayman Islands Law Courts launch new website

(CNS): The Cayman Islands Law Courts launched a redesigned and more user-friendly website this morning, Tuesday 1 October. Chief Justice Margaret Ramsay-Hale said that open justice is a fundamental principle in democracies around the world and is no less so for Cayman’s courts. “Our Law Courts must, as we are now doing, consistently seek to upgrade tools, such as our website, which we use to serve customers at increasingly higher standards,” she said.



The CILC has expanded its existing relationship with long-time strategic partner, vLex, which is an online platform that provides access to the Cayman Islands Law Reports as well as law reports from other jurisdictions, to make searching for unreported and reported Cayman Islands judgments easier.

vLex has offered a free 30-day trial for new and existing subscribers, whereby local practitioners and members of the Cayman Islands public can access all vLex products. Existing subscribers of the judicial.ky portal will be emailed new login details without the need to re-register. New subscribers will be able to register directly on the new website from today, 1 October.

For the relaunch of the website, the took users to a placeholder page from 5pm Monday until the new site appeared this morning, planned to coincide with a typically non-peak period.

Court Administrator Christina McTaggart explained, “We are fully cognizant that persons across multiple jurisdictions and time zones access the Law Courts website daily and, therefore, we are aiming to move from the downtime period into the relaunch as seamlessly as possible.”