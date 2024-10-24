Cayman gets guest seat on FATF regional body

Financial Services Minister André Ebanks at the recent FATF meeting

(CNS): The Cayman Islands has become one of the first countries to secure a seat at the table of a new regional body created by the Financial Action Task Force (FATF). Cayman and Senegal have been appointed as guest members under a new Regional Bodies Guest Initiative that will invite under-represented jurisdictions from the global network to take part in the organisation’s plenary sessions for one year.

The new initiative, announced in Paris on Wednesday, was created by the new FATF president, Elisa de Anda Madrazo, and will see Cayman directly participate in meetings and working groups for the twelve-month stint. The objective is to increase the voice of countries from regions that are under-represented at the FATF membership level and enrich FATF policymaking and risk understanding through sharing regional perspectives, officials stated in a press release.

“This is a profound moment for the Cayman Islands as we have been invited to participate in FATF proceedings at the behest of the new FATF President,” said Financial Service Minister André Ebanks.

“For the Cayman Islands to have its own seat at the FATF table and be recognised as a country capable of having a presence alongside the likes of G20 countries speaks volumes of our current international standing. It also speaks volumes of the considerable steps taken by the FATF towards inclusivity and diversity. We express sincere gratitude to FATF President de Anda,” he added.

Ebanks is in Paris as part of a Cayman Islands Government contingent that includes Attorney General Samuel Bulgin; Head of the Anti-Money Laundering Unit within his Chambers, Francis Arana; Cayman Islands Monetary Authority Managing Director Cindy Scotland; Head of CIMA’s Anti-Money Laundering Division, Judiann Myles; and Director of the Regulatory Affairs Unit within the Ministry of Financial Services Andrea Proctor.