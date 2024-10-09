CAL flights cancelled as Milton heads for Tampa

Cayman Airways (photo by Lana Gilyun)

(CNS): Cayman Airways has cancelled flights to Tampa today, Thursday, due to Hurricane Milton’s projected path and the closure of Tampa International Airport, Florida. CAL customers who were scheduled to fly on KX202 and KX203 are being contacted directly about changes to their flights. Customers are reminded to check that their ticket reservations are updated with an accurate email address and phone number where they can be reached by the airline.

“We will continue to monitor the situation with this major hurricane, and provide updates if further adjustments to our Florida flight schedules become necessary,” the airline said. “We thank our customers for their patience and understanding as we continue to prioritise the safety of our customers and crew.”

At 8am on Wednesday, Milton was about 250 miles southwest of Tampa with maximum sustained winds of 155mph with higher gusts. The dangerous record-breaking, Category 4 hurricane was moving at 16mph and is forecast to move across the eastern Gulf of Mexico today, make landfall along the west-central coast of Florida late tonight or early Thursday morning, and move off the east coast of Florida over the western Atlantic Ocean on Thursday afternoon.

Hurricane-force winds extend outward up to 30 miles from the center and tropical-storm-force winds extend outward up to 125 miles.