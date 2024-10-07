CAL adds evacuation flight as Milton heads to Florida

Source: NOAA

(CNS): As Hurricane Milton heads towards the west coast of the Florida Peninsular, with landfall expected to begin Tuesday night or early Wednesday morning, Cayman Airways has added an evacuation flight this evening, Monday 7 October, to assist the Cayman Islands Government with evacuating Caymanian students studying in Tampa and Cayman residents visiting Tampa who wish to return home before the arrival of the dangerous Category 4 storm.

Flight KX3204 departs Grand Cayman at 5:10pm and arrives at Tampa International Airport at 8pm. Flight KX3205 departs TPA at 9pm and arrives at GCM at 9:50pm.

To purchase tickets for these extra flights, call Cayman Airways Reservations on 345-949-2311, 1-800-422-9626 (toll free in the USA), contact a travel professional, or book online at www.caymanairways.com.

Hurricane Milton developed rapidly in the Gulf of Mexico and grew into a dangerous Category 4 storm on Monday in less than two days. According to the latest update from the US National Hurricane Center, it is currently packing winds of 150 mph and could maintain that strength through landfall. Storm surge and hurricane watches are now in effect for portions of the west coast of the Florida Peninsular, which is still recovering from Hurricane Helene.