Cabinet approves bills to protect youngest and oldest

(CNS): The Ministry of Investment, Innovation, and Social Development (MIISD) has published four bills following Cabinet approval that will be debated in parliament when it next meets. Officials said the proposed legislative reforms aim to bolster protections for children, young people and older people. Social Development André Ebanks described them as “substantial amendment bills” that reflect the government’s commitment to protecting the youngest and oldest in the community. They are now open for comment.

“Our strength as a community is measured by the care we extend to those who rely on us for support and safeguarding,” he said. “By modernising our social development legislative framework that guards many of the most vulnerable, we demonstrate our commitment to protecting the vulnerable while building a future where every person, regardless of age, can thrive with dignity and respect.”

The bills include the Older Persons (Amendment) Bill, 2024, which officials said seeks to enhance the protections and rights of older people in the Cayman Islands to develop an age-friendly community. It proposes strengthening the role of the Council for Older Persons and, for the first time, empowers and assigns a department to be specifically responsible for seeking intervention orders where necessary to help older people and to offer robust programmes focused on economic and social well-being.

The bill introduces new safeguards against abuse and neglect, including the establishment of an offence of abuse or neglect against an elderly member of the community by someone in a position of trust. The bill also established the Older Persons Tribunal, which will hear grievances in relation to infringements on the rights of older persons and the duties of mandatory reporting entities.

The Children (Amendment) Bill, 2024 expands to mandatory reporting requirements for child abuse and neglect to ensure quicker intervention. Officials said the voice of the child will be prioritised, especially in key decisions affecting their lives. The Adoption Bill, 2024 represents a long overdue, major overhaul of the Cayman Islands’ adoption framework.

The bill draws on extensive consultations in 2023 and 2024 with key stakeholders, including focus groups and extensive discussions with non-governmental organisations and government agencies. It modernises the adoption process, ensuring that it is more accessible and transparent. It incorporates safeguards and provisions to address and streamline various types of adoptions, both domestic and internationally, with a focus on the best interests of the child at every stage, officials stated in a release.

The Maintenance (Amendment) Bill, 2024 aims to streamline the legal provisions for child maintenance by integrating them into the Children (Amendment) Bill, 2024, creating a more cohesive and efficient approach to ensuring the financial welfare of children. This integration strengthens the legal tools available to ensure parents meet their obligations, simplifying the process for both families and the legal system.

The public consultation period is open until Monday, 25 November. Community feedback is welcome as the ministry aims for these reforms to be fit for purpose and serve the long-term needs of the Cayman Islands.