Business owners urged to take steps to prevent crime
(CNS): The RCIPS is still receiving reports of commercial burglaries and robberies and is urging owners to take more steps to prevent crime and keep their businesses safe from thieves. Installing appropriate security features such as alarms and CCTV systems can go a long way, but it is important that owners make sure the kit is maintained and fully functional.
In a release, the police reminded business owners to check CCTV equipment periodically to ensure the footage is being properly stored and cameras are pointing to appropriate locations, such as entrances or cash registers.
They are also advising businesses not to keep large amount of cash in registers or other accessible places. Cash should be deposited regularly or use a safe to secure money which cannot be deposited right away. Owners should ensure that cash is properly secured so that it cannot easily be moved and only a limited number of people should have access to it.
Good lighting both inside and out is important for security, as is minimising the amount of potential hiding spaces there are in and around the business premises. Using impact resistant film on any glass doors or windows will make it more difficult for them to be broken through.
See here for more about what can be done to protect your business.
Category: Crime, Crime Prevention, Police
a thief was caught on a construction site I’m working on just 2 days ago. the thief was back roaming close to the next the next day.
At least, they didn’t request the owners to keep their car keys next to the door for the thieves to take them easily without causing bodily harm or more damage to property. Or inform the public that they may be violating privacy rights if they publish CCTV footage online of alleged thieves without their consent. Yes, this is Canada land and you can’t make this stuff up.
laughable advice from an overstaffed, underworked, incompetent police department that can’t even do the basics of their own jobs.
remember: no respek for the police farce after the jon-jon incidents!
The prices charged by local businesses are pretty much criminal. Especially given the terrible service. The retail banking and telecom sectors in particular should be sponsored BY Pirates Week.
This reeks of victim blaming. If the police and our justice system did their jobs we wouldn’t be witnessing an increase in crime. The criminals they do catch are more often than not repeat offenders. Lock them up for longer if that’s the case. If they aren’t from Cayman deport them. It isn’t difficult. it’s the job of the law to keep people and businesses safe. If you cant do that what is the point of having a system of law?
What he said.
As a Canadian living in Cayman, it pains me to say this, but maybe the security glass partitions installed between staff and customers at the new Tim Hortons is perhaps a little excessive. Difficult to communicate through and staff and customers end up leaning into each others face just to hear.
It is not gold back there; it is just Timbits!
How about Police Urged to Arrest Criminals
Is that not doable? Or does the private sector need to just handle everything on its own? What do we pay these clowns in the RCIPS for anyway?
cctv?…i have a dashcam in my car that records 1000’s of offences…why don’t the police farce want that footage?
Have you offered the RCIPS the footage and your statement and are you willing to go to court? If not, your footage is nearly useless.
Also, how would they know you have any footage? You are some random poster on CNS. If you have such great footage of offences being committed, GO TO THE POLICE STATION AND LET THEM KNOW instead of anonymously posting about it.
How about:
Business owners urge cops to identify, investigate and prosecute crime.
The force has become a farce. Unlawfulness is increasingly generally apparent all around us. If they need to blame the laws (parliament), the prosecutors (government lawyers), the courts (judiciary), rehabilitation (the prison service), schools (the education department), our border protectors (customs and Border control) or anything else they think is to blame then they should clearly and emphatically say so.
But NOTHING excuses their inability to identify illegal tint in their own carpark.
We have had enough of this bullshit!
Funny you mention the illegal tint. I have been on this site more then once harping about that. When you can’t even enforce the simplest of traffic offences how can you enforce major crime.
Perfect example was yesterday on the bypass to West Bay when a tricked out Honda was doing 75 mph and dangerously changing lanes back and forth as we went over the bridge before the Yacht club roundabout. The Honda blew bye an RCIP FRU SUV without a care in the world, knowing those guys would never make an ordinary course traffic stop. This is th problem, there is no fear among the criminal element.
Bravo!
Best way for business owners to reduce crime…stop employing Jamaicans.
Shouldn’t the headline be, “RCIP and CIG need to urgently take steps to prevent crime”?
CCTV what a joke. I know people that have been broken into as well as video of people trying to break in. They took it to the police and nothing gets done. The RCIP’s can give all the advice they want. If they can’t do their job then CCTV etc doesn’t matter. Spend more money to protect yourself so the RCIP’s can do nothing.
Kangaroo cops come to mind
Even calling each others name clearly! CCTV only videos the problem..