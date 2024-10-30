Business owners urged to take steps to prevent crime

(CNS): The RCIPS is still receiving reports of commercial burglaries and robberies and is urging owners to take more steps to prevent crime and keep their businesses safe from thieves. Installing appropriate security features such as alarms and CCTV systems can go a long way, but it is important that owners make sure the kit is maintained and fully functional.

In a release, the police reminded business owners to check CCTV equipment periodically to ensure the footage is being properly stored and cameras are pointing to appropriate locations, such as entrances or cash registers.

They are also advising businesses not to keep large amount of cash in registers or other accessible places. Cash should be deposited regularly or use a safe to secure money which cannot be deposited right away. Owners should ensure that cash is properly secured so that it cannot easily be moved and only a limited number of people should have access to it.

Good lighting both inside and out is important for security, as is minimising the amount of potential hiding spaces there are in and around the business premises. Using impact resistant film on any glass doors or windows will make it more difficult for them to be broken through.