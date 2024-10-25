Bush calls for new expats to ‘integrate or evacuate’

McKeeva Bush MP (file photo)

(CNS): Former Cayman Islands premier McKeeva Bush has said there is a growing “trend of people coming to our shores and want nothing to do with many native Caymanians”. During a press conference on Wednesday to launch a new political non-profit organisation, he called on these new arrivals to “integrate or evacuate”. The veteran MP said Cayman’s past immigration was successful because people integrated into the local community, but the behaviour now was un-Caymanian.

He said things are changing with a growing population and rapid increase in newcomers who are not mixing into the community, which is causing division. He said the government needs to find a new way of allowing people to secure residency rights while they live and work here, but in the future, Caymanian status should be reserved for the descendants of Caymanians and those who marry Caymanians.

“Our islands are too small for this kind of segregated mentality, and I can tell you that history is rife with many countries that went that route, and the division in their schools, their workplace, their supermarkets, and even their churches have created a social disharmony,” he said.

“To those people who do not want to integrate and be a part of this community, that behaviour is un-Caymanian, and I ask you to stop it. We don’t want our small islands to go down that route. Simply put, integrate or evacuate,” Bush added.

Launching his new non-profit organisation ahead of his plans for re-election, the former premier, now a parliamentary secretary in the ministry responsible for immigration and labour, said that in previous years, many people came here from overseas but integrated into the community, becoming part of its fabric.

Bush is infamous for the controversial mass status grants given to thousands of people in 2003, which came about because of the huge number of individuals who had been living in Cayman for decades at the time with no residency rights of any kind.

He said he knows that he was vilified for that, explaining that there were some 16,000 people at the time who “needed fixing” in terms of their immigration status. Immigration had been necessary to build modern Cayman, he said, and when the status grants were made, it was a result of decades of people coming to live, work and settle here without any rights, which had to be addressed.

He said you can’t build a country without foreign workers, but things were different now, and he was aware of the public response to the increasing population.

“The growth that we saw in the 1970s to the early 2000s was necessary to build the Cayman we have today. We have now reached a point where the population is growing faster than the opportunities that were previously available, so much so that too many people are being left behind,” Bush said.

“This is a recipe for social disharmony, and we need to slow down the population explosion, as our infrastructure and opportunities are not growing fast enough to accommodate this fast growth.”

Bush argued that he has never been anti-growth or anti-development but there is a time and place for everything. “People are saying the time is now to limit the grant of Caymanian status to descent or marriage and find a different form of belongership to our island nation. Any grants outside of that need to be looked at very carefully to ensure that we leave something for the next generation.”

Calling for a more balanced approach to immigration, Bush indicated that the government should be more careful with permit applications because the Cayman Islands cannot accommodate everyone.

Bush said the country must do a better job of building institutions that will serve, protect and prepare the people of the Cayman Islands for the challenges that they are now facing and will continue to face.

“We need to put our differences aside, live better with each other, and rebuild a community that creates opportunity for our people where we can once again share and care for each other,” Cayman’s longest-serving political representative added.