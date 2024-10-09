Bryan uses fear of job losses to promote cruise piers

Minister Kenneth Bryan at the pro-port demo, October 2024 (Photo credit: Advancement of Cruise Tourism)

(CNS): Addressing parliament on Monday, Tourism Minister Kenneth Bryan left MPs and the people of Cayman in no doubt that the Cayman Islands Government will be using all of its power and influence to persuade the electorate to vote in favour of developing cruise berthing facilities. Although there is no specific project, Bryan is equating support for a cruise port with support for the cruise sector as a whole, claiming that it will dwindle to nothing if the government doesn’t act.

The minister put fear of job losses and economic downturn at the heart of his presentation and claimed there is no alternative to a dock to save the sector.

“The future of our nation’s tourism industry is at stake,” he said, describing cruise tourism as a “key pillar” of the economy, even though it is normally the whole of tourism, including the lucrative overnight business, that is considered an economic pillar.

He said the people should have their say in a fair and democratic process and claimed that while the CIG supports the issue, it will not impose its views without the people’s consent. “We trust the people of the Cayman Islands to make an informed choice based on facts, realities and the long-term interests of all three Cayman Islands,” Bryan added.

He said that one of the “most compelling reasons” the government supports the idea of building one or more piers is that it will protect Caymanian jobs. He claimed that “thousands of Caymanians rely on the cruise sector”.

But even based on the vague figures presented by the CIG last week, no one except the tender owners currently depends solely on cruise passengers for their livelihoods. Well under 2,000 Caymanians are employed in retail or by tour operators that cater to cruise visitors as well as overnight guests and residents.

Using many of the arguments touted by the cruise lines, such as the limited time that passengers spend on shore when they have to use tender boats and how much more money they would spend if they don’t need to catch a boat, Bryan even suggested that building a cruise ship would also help the Cayman Turtle Centre and save the more than 100 jobs held by Caymanians at the West Bay facility.

Exaggerating the impact of cruise tourism on the economy and government revenue, Bryan said hundreds of businesses would close if it were lost and implied that fees paid to the government from cruise calls support everything, from education to border control, even though the sector only brings in a small percentage of the $1 billion that the CIG collects annually.

As Bryan spoke about his personal journey, which Speaker Sir Alden McLaughlin called his “road to Damascus”, he said he had changed his mind about the need for a cruise dock when he became a minister. He said he had spent many months trying over and over again, without success, to convince the cruise lines not to reduce their calls and to tender their mega-ships.

Bryan argued that overnight and cruise tourism complement each other. However, there are very real concerns that this is far from the case. The two are increasingly in conflict as huge numbers of cruise passengers here for a few hours put heavy strains on local attractions and push out stay-over visitors. In 2019, the last full year for cruise calls before the pandemic, there was extreme overcrowding at Grand Cayman’s two main attractions, Stingray City and Seven Mile Beach.

As he concluded his debate contribution, the minister took aim at Opposition Leader Joey Hew, who had berated the UPM government for holding a referendum without a specific project. Hew had suggested that the proposed question, “Should Cayman build cruise berthing facilities?” will not settle the matter because the size, location, ownership, costs and environmental impact cannot be evaluated.

McKeeva Bush MP, who sits on government benches and caucuses with the current administration, said he did not really support having a referendum at all and that the government should simply go ahead and build the piers. He appeared deeply concerned that the vote would be a “no” and asked what the government would do then.

Nevertheless, the motion carried, with all MPs present voting in favour of adding the question to next year’s referendum, which is now scheduled to take place sometime in April or May.

Former premier Wayne Panton, who supported the Cruise Port Referendum (CPR) campaign in 2019 that opposed the project that the PPM administration was pursuing, was absent from the sitting.