Bryan to meet with cruise bosses as port calls fall

Kenneth Bryan at pro-port demo in October (Photo credit: Advancement of Cruise Tourism)

(CNS): Tourism and Ports Minister Kenneth Bryan and senior officials from his ministry are attending the Florida-Caribbean Cruise Association (FCCA) Conference and Tradeshow in St Maarten this week. The visit comes against the backdrop of decreasing cruise ship calls and a proposed referendum next year asking Cayman Islands voters if they want cruise berthing facilities, creating an increasingly polarised debate about whether the benefits of cruising are worth the costs.

During the conference, Bryan will provide a destination update on Cayman’s tourism industry and participate in the “Total Guest Experience” panel, a release said. He will also promote Cayman’s tourist attractions and “strategize on how to better support” the cruise tourism industry.

One of several ministers currently travelling, Bryan, will be rubbing shoulders with the cruise line bosses as they put increasing pressure on him and this country to provide a dock for their mega-ships.

The minister and staff will also be joined by representatives from the Port Authority of

the Cayman Islands (PACI) and the Association for the Advancement of Cruise Tourism in the Cayman Islands (ACT). Bryan had extended an invitation to the CPR activists opposed to the development of a cruise dock but they were unable to send a delegate.