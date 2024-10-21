Bryan to meet with cruise bosses as port calls fall
(CNS): Tourism and Ports Minister Kenneth Bryan and senior officials from his ministry are attending the Florida-Caribbean Cruise Association (FCCA) Conference and Tradeshow in St Maarten this week. The visit comes against the backdrop of decreasing cruise ship calls and a proposed referendum next year asking Cayman Islands voters if they want cruise berthing facilities, creating an increasingly polarised debate about whether the benefits of cruising are worth the costs.
During the conference, Bryan will provide a destination update on Cayman’s tourism industry and participate in the “Total Guest Experience” panel, a release said. He will also promote Cayman’s tourist attractions and “strategize on how to better support” the cruise tourism industry.
One of several ministers currently travelling, Bryan, will be rubbing shoulders with the cruise line bosses as they put increasing pressure on him and this country to provide a dock for their mega-ships.
The minister and staff will also be joined by representatives from the Port Authority of
the Cayman Islands (PACI) and the Association for the Advancement of Cruise Tourism in the Cayman Islands (ACT). Bryan had extended an invitation to the CPR activists opposed to the development of a cruise dock but they were unable to send a delegate.
There is NOTHING here to offer cruise passengers. The beach is gone, it’s expensive as hell, and they get all the food they can possibly eat on the ship already.
Even with berthing I wouldn’t get off the ship in Cayman, to get on a bus and fight traffic to go see turtles in a tank. Forget about the port. Fix the beaches and the dump and then worry about stayover tourism
Boondoggle, they are more worried about losing the free trips to be wined and dined by the FCCA than doing what is best for Cayman.
If anybody can crack the FCCA, it’s got to be Kenny. Nobody cracks like our Kenny.
Thank God! Kenny is on the case. We’re saved!