BOTC passport holders don’t need UK ETA

Cayman Islands passports

(CNS): The UK Government is introducing Electronic Travel Authorisations (ETAs) for visitors, including children, to the UK who do not currently need a visa for short stays or in transit or who do not already have British immigration status. An ETA gives permission to travel to the UK and is electronically linked to passports.

However, officials said the process for British Overseas Territory Citizen passport holders has not changed. BOTCs and Irish citizens do not need an ETA.

The new requirement is being rolled out in two stages. Eligible non-Europeans can apply in advance from 27 November 2024 and will need an ETA to travel from 9 January 2025. Eligible Europeans can apply from 5 March 2025 and will need an ETA to travel from 2 April 2025.

An ETA is not a visa; it does not permit entry to the UK. BOTC passport holders and others who require a visa to remain in the UK for a longer term will still need to apply for a visa.