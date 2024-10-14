BOTC passport holders don’t need UK ETA
(CNS): The UK Government is introducing Electronic Travel Authorisations (ETAs) for visitors, including children, to the UK who do not currently need a visa for short stays or in transit or who do not already have British immigration status. An ETA gives permission to travel to the UK and is electronically linked to passports.
However, officials said the process for British Overseas Territory Citizen passport holders has not changed. BOTCs and Irish citizens do not need an ETA.
The new requirement is being rolled out in two stages. Eligible non-Europeans can apply in advance from 27 November 2024 and will need an ETA to travel from 9 January 2025. Eligible Europeans can apply from 5 March 2025 and will need an ETA to travel from 2 April 2025.
An ETA is not a visa; it does not permit entry to the UK. BOTC passport holders and others who require a visa to remain in the UK for a longer term will still need to apply for a visa.
See here for information on applying for a visa.
See here for more information and guidance on how to apply for an ETA.
Category: Local News, Travel
It is about time Cayman looks at the calendar and realize it is 2024, and high time to modernize and get rid of the manual immigration and customs forms (and manual passport stamping). This should all be done electronically.
What about us nice Canadian Commonwealth folk…do we need one of these things?
Also, the comments above about Immigration are totally insane…learn the law before you comment.If you are concerned, as Nic Joseph, Esq. and he will sort you out.
Now watch the rush of Jamaicans wanting passports from the people they hate as Colonial masters.
They’ve finally realized civilization ain’t so bad and the British social services will house and feed them and their dozen children.
Yeah and they’re eating your cats too. Make sense please
No. But they are eating our parrotfish. (The main source of our beach sand).
You mean caymanians…. No Jamaicans!
when will we all hold 1 passport and have no restrictions on the British coming here to live and work?
Are you serious????
Would be nice if Cayman could make it even a TINY bit easier for British citizens to get PR in Cayman. Even if it’s just reducing the time from 8 years to 4. Or less points needed. We share the same passport. This door should open both ways.
Giving Brits 10 Points for demographics, fine. Cutting PR eligibility to 4 years, insane.
How much do Jamaicans, Filipinos and Indians get for demographics?
Jamaicans: 0. (41% of work permits)
Filipinos: 0. (17% of work permits)
Indians: 5 (5.6% of work permits)
Brits: 5 (5.5% of work permits)
All 133 other nationalities 10 Points (each representing countries with less than 5% of work permits).
Enoch Powell was right, look at the immigration mess in the UK that he predicted without controls. Cayman is right to have immigration controls. Caymanians did not ask for a British passport, it was given to them.
Actually, Caymanians always had a British Passport (until they were stripped of it in the 1980’s as part of preparations for the return of Hong Kong to China). Once all the Hong Kong People no longer had them, the UK made us (and Bermudans etc.) whole again.
Yeah, what did the Romans ever do for us .?
They gave England straight roads, mosaic pictures, roman villas, orgies, lead pipes and fed Christians to the lions.
Look at the size of Cayman compared to England. You all must be crazy. We are out numbered in our country now so we need to put on the brakes on issuing Status and PR!!! Enough is enough.
Outnumbered by what nationalities? Not Brits, that’s for sure.
Hey the Brits need to make room for all the other nationalities that have moved there. They need somewhere to go. Have a heart!