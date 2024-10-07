Animal welfare seeks owners of abandoned dogs

Black and brown dog found neglected in West Bay

(CNS): The Department of Agriculture’s Animal Welfare and Control (AWC) Unit is appealing for information from the West Bay community after two dogs were found abandoned and severely malnourished off Mercury Close. Concerned members of the public made a report about an adult black and brown male and an adult white and grey female, and the AWC officers who responded found the dogs in a concerning state of neglect.

White and black dog found neglected in West Bay

“The Animal Welfare and Control Officers understand that people’s circumstances can change, which may mean they can no longer care for their pets or are struggling to pay for veterinary care, but there is never an excuse to abandon your animals,” a DoA release said.

“There’s always help available for pet owners in need. Please reach out for help to the CI Humane Society, another local animal charity, or the Department of Agriculture before resorting to abandoning your pets.”

Anyone with information about these dogs or who recognises who they belong to is asked to contact the DoA Senior Animal Welfare Officer in strict confidence through the following channels: