Animal welfare seeks owners of abandoned dogs
(CNS): The Department of Agriculture’s Animal Welfare and Control (AWC) Unit is appealing for information from the West Bay community after two dogs were found abandoned and severely malnourished off Mercury Close. Concerned members of the public made a report about an adult black and brown male and an adult white and grey female, and the AWC officers who responded found the dogs in a concerning state of neglect.
“The Animal Welfare and Control Officers understand that people’s circumstances can change, which may mean they can no longer care for their pets or are struggling to pay for veterinary care, but there is never an excuse to abandon your animals,” a DoA release said.
“There’s always help available for pet owners in need. Please reach out for help to the CI Humane Society, another local animal charity, or the Department of Agriculture before resorting to abandoning your pets.”
Anyone with information about these dogs or who recognises who they belong to is asked to contact the DoA Senior Animal Welfare Officer in strict confidence through the following channels:
Phone: 345-928-1153 / 345-947-3090
Email: reportanimalcruelty@gov.ky
Animal Health, Crime, Health
Disgusting humans are a major problem in Cayman. How can a such a rich tiny territory have such people? Total cultural failure.
long term… free… money making solutions:
ban dog imports.
ban dog breeding in cayman for 10 years.
bring in $500 per year dog license…anyone found without a license to be fined $5k.
Don’t forget EFFECTIVE enforcement of the above!
You think the people who did this would have been deterred by a law banning breeding and requiring a licence to own a dog? There are already laws in place re cruelty to animals – just not enforced. Solution would be to use those to prosecute whoever did this and publish the conviction to deter others – rather than adding yet another law which will never be enforced like the one on feeding chickens.
Hear Hear! and it is an Election Year. However, our population will not pay $500 for a dog license.
Make it affordable $25 per year and yes, 1st offense $500 fine, 2nd offense $5,000 fine.
Also, we have the problem of expats adopting and went they leave the Islands they ditch their adult pets (shame on them.)
We need a 2-2-2 plan. Two years, Two full time Gov.ky Veterinarians (Just for spaying and neutering cats and dogs) and Two full time dog/cat catchers. The problem could go away in just two years!
How much did we finally spend (15 years later) on the Iguana cull?
2023 REPORT = Since the island-wide cull began in October 2018 – when Grand Cayman had an estimated green iguana population of 1.3 million – cullers have killed 1.45 million of the reptiles, and government has paid out almost $9 million in bounties.
How does that fix alcohol and drug addiction?
Behind almost every terrible pet victimisation and child neglect story is a deep untreated drug and alcohol addiction human problem, culturally both celebrated and stigmatised. Enabling CIG social departments, NGOs, Rotaries, 200+ Churches, and wider caring public invest far too little attention, energy, and resources into combatting the root cause of these deplorable circumstances. There are no sold out bottomless “open bar” diamond-studded black tie auction dinners with corporate tables of 10, being hosted to raise money for alcohol and drug abuse treatment. Because that would hit too close to home. Cayman has its taboo topics and these neglected pets [and kids (!)] are the calling card of that.
Is there anyone else you could possibly blame?