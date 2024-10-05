5% COLA for civil servants plus review of lower salaries

Government Administration Building

(CNS): Premier Juliana O’Connor-Connolly has announced the approval of a 5% increase in the cost of living allowance for civil servants, which will start on 1 January. She said the pay raise is to address the widening gap between salaries and the rate of inflation, and there is a need to bolster overall compensation packages to keep them competitive with the international and local talent market. The premier also said the lower salaries are to be reviewed and increased to ensure no civil servant earns less than $3,000 per month.

The premier revealed the pay increase during Thursday’s meeting of parliament. She said civil servants “work tirelessly to deliver government services to the public” and ensure the smooth running of government, which relies on them to fulfil policy objectives.

“It is imperative that the government ensures civil servants are not at a disadvantage in terms of their salaries and can live comfortably in the same community they serve,” she said, adding that there would be a review of lower pay grades.

“In the coming months, the government, along with the senior leadership in the civil service, will be reviewing additional pay strategies to address the salaries of those civil servants on the three lowest pay grades, namely grades R, Q and P. The aim of this future project… is to uplift those pay grades so that the minimum pay that any civil servant can receive will be $3,000 a month.”

She said the initiative was supported by the government and it would ensure that civil servants are properly compensated, adding that she expected the opposition to support the review.

On behalf of civil servants, Acting Deputy Governor Eric Bush expressed gratitude for the COLA increase, saying it was “timely and necessary”. Pointing to the rising cost of living and the impact it has on civil servants, he said the ability to implement the COLA was a reflection of the commitment by the civil service to financial prudence.

While it was not clear how the pay increase would be funded, it was implied it would come from the anticipated surplus at the end of the year.