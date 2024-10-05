5% COLA for civil servants plus review of lower salaries

| 11/10/2024 | 14 Comments
Cayman News Service
Government Administration Building

(CNS): Premier Juliana O’Connor-Connolly has announced the approval of a 5% increase in the cost of living allowance for civil servants, which will start on 1 January. She said the pay raise is to address the widening gap between salaries and the rate of inflation, and there is a need to bolster overall compensation packages to keep them competitive with the international and local talent market. The premier also said the lower salaries are to be reviewed and increased to ensure no civil servant earns less than $3,000 per month.

The premier revealed the pay increase during Thursday’s meeting of parliament. She said civil servants “work tirelessly to deliver government services to the public” and ensure the smooth running of government, which relies on them to fulfil policy objectives.

“It is imperative that the government ensures civil servants are not at a disadvantage in terms of their salaries and can live comfortably in the same community they serve,” she said, adding that there would be a review of lower pay grades.

“In the coming months, the government, along with the senior leadership in the civil service, will be reviewing additional pay strategies to address the salaries of those civil servants on the three lowest pay grades, namely grades R, Q and P. The aim of this future project… is to uplift those pay grades so that the minimum pay that any civil servant can receive will be $3,000 a month.”

She said the initiative was supported by the government and it would ensure that civil servants are properly compensated, adding that she expected the opposition to support the review.

On behalf of civil servants, Acting Deputy Governor Eric Bush expressed gratitude for the COLA increase, saying it was “timely and necessary”. Pointing to the rising cost of living and the impact it has on civil servants, he said the ability to implement the COLA was a reflection of the commitment by the civil service to financial prudence.

While it was not clear how the pay increase would be funded, it was implied it would come from the anticipated surplus at the end of the year.

Share your vote!


How do you feel after reading this?
  • Fascinated
  • Happy
  • Sad
  • Angry
  • Bored
  • Afraid
Print Friendly, PDF & Email

Tags: , ,

Category: Government Administration, Politics

Comments (14)

Trackback URL | Comments RSS Feed

  1. Anonymous says:
    11/10/2024 at 1:45 pm

    Another glorious day for the civil service……time for more awards franz!
    Keep asking….
    How many recommendations of the miller-shaw or ernst & young reports have been implemented?

    4
    Reply
  2. Anonymous says:
    11/10/2024 at 1:30 pm

    Well, well surprise, surprise, vote for me!!

    No money???

    5
    Reply
  3. Anonymous says:
    11/10/2024 at 12:18 pm

    There we go! Juliana and the CI Gov buying votes again….shouldnt this sort of announcement and pay rise so close to an election be illegal and automatically investigated and then prosecuted?
    WTAF!

    5
    Reply
  4. Anonymous says:
    11/10/2024 at 12:17 pm

    Whatever happened to CIG paying people what they are worth not more than they are worth?

    The Premier just loves spending other people’s money. It has to give her great satisfaction.

    6
    Reply
  5. Anonymous says:
    11/10/2024 at 12:11 pm

    Step in the right direction. No employer should be paying less than a living wage (below the NAU assistance line). But until we get that it is right for the Government to lead by example.

    1
    4
    Reply
  6. Anonymous says:
    11/10/2024 at 12:01 pm

    if you look at the Government latest financial performance the civil service has saved $25m in their HR budget. More than enough to fund the COLA.

    I know the private sector regularly gives huge bonuses and COLA. I hope those that don’t will follow the civil service lead.

    I have been working in the Civil Service for the last 5 years after 15 years in the private sector.

    joining the civil service was my best decision. Working for an employer whose leadership cares about its employees is so refreshing.

    1
    6
    Reply
  7. Anonymous says:
    11/10/2024 at 11:38 am

    Well, we need some way of knowing when elections are upcoming.

    5
    Reply
  8. Anonymous says:
    11/10/2024 at 11:37 am

    1. 5% isn’t in line with the high cost of living here.
    2. When raising those bottom salaries to $3K I hope they will be getting more responsibility and training. No one should get a raise in salary just to make Juju look good. We all need to earn it.

    3
    Reply
  9. Anonymous says:
    11/10/2024 at 11:32 am

    Election time.

    5
    Reply
  10. Anonymous says:
    11/10/2024 at 11:23 am

    Soon we will only have WP holders and people who work for CIG.

    5
    Reply
  11. DAVID says:
    11/10/2024 at 11:22 am

    Rich people getting richer while poor people getting poorer! Any raise in civil servant wages cash come from taxpayers! Government need to cut back on number of civil servants working.

    4
    Reply
  12. WBW Czar. says:
    11/10/2024 at 11:10 am

    Maybe if they put in the work. Until then, work harder!

    4
    Reply
  13. Anonymous says:
    11/10/2024 at 11:10 am

    Yay! But I am still not voting for them.

    3
    Reply
  14. Anonymous says:
    11/10/2024 at 10:51 am

    Vote buying, nothing to see here.

    6
    Reply

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

«
»