$160k of work underway at CKIA on Cayman Brac

Captain Charles Kirkconnell International Airport, Cayman Brac

(CNS): Work began on Monday at Charles Kirkconnell International Airport (CKIA) on Cayman Brac to upgrade the passenger and cabin baggage security screening checkpoint area and administrative offices. The work is estimated to cost about CI$160,000 and is a separate project and budget from the anticipated wider upgrades outside based on the master plan, which is currently undergoing an environmental impact assessment. The work is expected to take three months to finish.

This indoor work will see the baggage security screening area undergo a comprehensive redesign aimed at improving the overall flow of passengers and enhancing safety. These changes will address the current challenges, including congestion and delays, and create a smoother, more efficient screening process, ultimately reducing bottlenecks during peak travel times.

New state-of-the-art advanced security screening equipment, including a walk-through metal detector and x-ray machine, will be installed. The renovation works in the security checkpoint area will also include new flooring installation, fresh painting of the area and replacement of the existing drop ceiling.

The offices will undergo renovations and redesigns to optimise the working environment for staff. This will involve reconfiguring office space and updating the aesthetics to create a more modern and efficient workspace. Works in the administrative offices will include removing a wall and constructing a new one, installing new flooring, fresh painting of the area and replacing the existing drop ceiling.

In a press release, the Cayman Islands Airport Authority said it was committed to ensuring these upgrades cause minimal disruption to airport operations and appreciates the travelling public’s understanding as the work gets underway.

Travellers are reminded that the recommended check-in time is no later than one hour prior to departure for domestic jet flights and no later than 30 minutes for domestic express flights. However, for the duration of this project, it is suggested to add 30 minutes to those times, which will help to minimise any potential delays at the passenger and cabin baggage security checkpoint on departure due to these works being conducted at Charles Kirkconnell International Airport.