156 crashes recorded during two-week safety campaign
(CNS): The RCIPS wrapped up the 15-day road safety campaign, Operation Clyro, on Monday, during which traffic officers responded to a whopping 156 collisions. Tickets were issued to 422 drivers with unlicensed vehicles and 278 for speeding, including 15 drivers of heavy equipment vehicles. Another 34 tickets were given to people using a mobile phone while driving, and 13 for driving without being qualified. Another 18 people were arrested for DUI.
The number of recorded crashes during this campaign was higher than usual. According to the Head of Traffic and Road Policing Inspector Andre Tahal, his officers respond to around 60 road collisions per week. During this campaign, the average was 78.
“The poor driving behaviour occurring every day on our roadways is not only irresponsible but self-centred and demonstrates lack of consideration for others when drivers,” he said at the start of the campaign.
Police said several different approaches were taken to encourage road safety and target poor driving behaviour. An increase in enforcement capability enabled the police to conduct regular and spontaneous vehicle check points across the islands, usually at peak times, targeting certain offences such as distracted driving and mobile phone use. DUI checks were done in the evenings and heavily on weekends when the likelihood of drunk driving is at its highest.
Speeding and vehicle safety checks for roadworthiness were run during the days. Trucks and other heavy equipment were also targeted, specifically regarding unsafe loads, speeding and dangerous driving. The police also ran a targeted media campaign alongside the high visibility on the roads.
The RCIPS thanked everyone who supported police efforts during Operation Clyro, especially the members of the public who provided information on areas of concern, and encouraged all road users to drive with courtesy and act with integrity.
Start policing in the car parks of local busy establishments both daytime and nighttime.
Stop the drunk drivers starting their vehicles before they hit the roads.
I guarantee you after a period of doing this people drinking will think twice about even getting into their vehicles leaving bars being paranoid.
It worked great in Ireland and really cut down on the problem in my town where as you could imagine drunk driving was prevalent .
It’s so embarrassing and such a disgrace what our road drivers now look like, totally different from when my parents were growing up. But at the same time, how can we expect road drivers to follow the rules, when half of the RCIPS can’t follow basic road rules? They don’t indicate when merging, some have on no seatbelts, driving above speed limit, talking on the phone…
Only 156? You’d think with the morons on the Linford each morning, it’d be more like 156 an hour. No key stone cops in sight though.
That’s why I only drink and drive during the day, mostly on week days.
No tickets for not indicating, wearing seat belt, obstructing traffic. zzzzzz
This shows that an increased police road presence is required to make these offenses decline.