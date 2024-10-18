156 crashes recorded during two-week safety campaign

Police stop during Operation Clyro

(CNS): The RCIPS wrapped up the 15-day road safety campaign, Operation Clyro, on Monday, during which traffic officers responded to a whopping 156 collisions. Tickets were issued to 422 drivers with unlicensed vehicles and 278 for speeding, including 15 drivers of heavy equipment vehicles. Another 34 tickets were given to people using a mobile phone while driving, and 13 for driving without being qualified. Another 18 people were arrested for DUI.

The number of recorded crashes during this campaign was higher than usual. According to the Head of Traffic and Road Policing Inspector Andre Tahal, his officers respond to around 60 road collisions per week. During this campaign, the average was 78.

“The poor driving behaviour occurring every day on our roadways is not only irresponsible but self-centred and demonstrates lack of consideration for others when drivers,” he said at the start of the campaign.

Police said several different approaches were taken to encourage road safety and target poor driving behaviour. An increase in enforcement capability enabled the police to conduct regular and spontaneous vehicle check points across the islands, usually at peak times, targeting certain offences such as distracted driving and mobile phone use. DUI checks were done in the evenings and heavily on weekends when the likelihood of drunk driving is at its highest.

Speeding and vehicle safety checks for roadworthiness were run during the days. Trucks and other heavy equipment were also targeted, specifically regarding unsafe loads, speeding and dangerous driving. The police also ran a targeted media campaign alongside the high visibility on the roads.

The RCIPS thanked everyone who supported police efforts during Operation Clyro, especially the members of the public who provided information on areas of concern, and encouraged all road users to drive with courtesy and act with integrity.