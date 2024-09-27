Two more questions to be added to 2025 referendum

(CNS): Officials have confirmed that the government will hold a referendum on the same day as the General Election, and there will be two more questions in addition to the one asking if Cayman should build a cruise pier. According to the Ministry of Tourism and Ports, Cabinet has approved the change of date, revealed by McKeeva Bush on social media this week, and officials have implied that voters will also be asked about gambling and ganja.

While the additional questions have not been specified, a short statement from the ministry released on Thursday night read: “In addition to this critical infrastructure issue, Cabinet has also granted its approval for the referendum to include two additional questions which have been the subjects of ongoing national debate.”

This means the government will need to draft a revised motion that includes a question about the decriminalisation of cannabis use. This could see an end to people being jailed for consumption or simple possession and eliminate criminal records for such offences, though they could still be fined. The third question will be on gambling, which is likely to ask if people support a national lottery.

The government has called for a meeting of parliament on 7 October, which means it must submit a new motion to debate by Monday, 30 September. Once passed, the government will then draft the legislation for the vote, setting the new questions and the date of the vote, as well as addressing issues relating to the financing of the campaigns for each of the questions.

Although the vote will take place on Election Day, whoever is voted into office and then forms a government will not be held by the referendum results. Unlike a people-initiated referendum, a government-initiated national poll is not binding and is considered only advisory.

A press conference to provide the public with further details and announcements is planned for next Wednesday, 2 October, at 11:00am.