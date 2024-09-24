Tropical storm watch lifted but more rain coming

Flooding in Prospect Tuesday morning

(CNS): The government lifted the tropical storm watch at around noon on Tuesday but officials said this was not an all-clear yet on TS Helene because of the continued severe weather. Residents should exercise caution when outdoors and take necessary safety precautions as conditions are still being assessed. Drivers are asked to avoid driving through flood waters and be aware of debris and fallen power lines. Marine activity should be avoided and the public is urged to stay away from the water and the coastline due to rough seas. A marine warning is in effect.

Weather conditions with thunderstorms are anticipated for Grand Cayman throughout the rest of the day. Flooding is impacting parts of the island due to the combination of heavy rains on already wet ground and the current increase in higher than normal tide levels.

Essential agencies are working to address any affected areas and the NRA has been on the roads this morning clearing drains and pumping flood water as roads are flooded in several areas. The public is strongly urged to stay indoors and off the roads to allow these agencies to conduct impact assessments safely.

Hazard Management Cayman Islands and the National Weather Service were working through the night and this morning to monitor what is now Tropical Storm Helene. The NWS remains in constant communication with the National Hurricane Center to track the storm’s progress and any potential changes. HMCI Director Danielle Coleman said, “The seas remain extremely rough, and we urge the public to stay out of the water and away from the coastline while severe weather conditions persist.”

Premier Juliana O’Connor-Connolly asked everyone to follow the advice of experts and remain indoors while damage assessments are ongoing.

Stay tuned to official communication channels for updates on the following platforms:

Cayman Islands Government: www.gov.ky

Hazard Management Cayman Islands: www.caymanprepared.ky

National Weather Service: www.weather.gov.ky

Emergencies: 911

Social Media: @caymangov @caymanprepared