Suspected dealer arrested in routine traffic stop

(CNS): A 38-year-old woman from East End was arrested for possession of ganja with intent to supply after a routine traffic check on Shamrock Road on Sunday afternoon. Shortly before 4.30pm on 29 September, a police officer conducting traffic checks in the vicinity of Ocean Club observed an expired number plate on an approaching Silver Honda Fit, police said.

After the driver was instructed to stop, she attempted to discard a bag, but it was intercepted by the officer. The bag was searched, and the officer found and seized suspected illegal drugs, drug paraphernalia and cash.

The woman’s residence was also searched under the Misuse of Drugs Act, and more drugs were located and seized. She was transported to the Cayman Islands Detention Centre, where she was bailed pending further investigation.