Sunday traffic diversion in place for George Town
(CNS): From 6am on Sunday, 15 September, Sheddon Road traffic will be diverted onto Edward Street from the Post Office junction to Elgin Avenue junction in the centre of the capital to allow for further work on the roads as part of the George Town Revitalisation Initiative. The trench work will last all day, with the diversions remaining in place until midnight.
Category: Local News