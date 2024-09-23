Cayman placed under storm warning as TC9 nears

Source: NOAA

(CNS) UPDATED: As of 7:00pm Monday, Grand Cayman has been placed under a Tropical Storm Warning. Storm-force winds are expected within the next 36 hours as the weather system, potential TC9, continues to move north. The brewing storm is currently 98 miles from Grand Cayman and 199 miles from the Sister Islands, with 35mph winds and higher gusts moving north-northwest at 7mph.

The estimated arrival of tropical storm-force winds is 1:00am Tuesday. Very rough seas, heavy widespread thunderstorms and potential severe flooding in low-lying areas are expected.

The Cayman Islands remains under a flood warning. From this evening, a small craft warning is in effect.

“Although the system will not be classified as a tropical storm at its closest point to Grand Cayman, due to the rapid development of Potential Tropical Cyclone Nine and out of an abundance of caution, we have decided to issue a tropical storm warning for Grand Cayman,” said John Tibbetts, Director General of the Cayman Islands National Weather Service. “We strongly encourage the public to stay off the roads and avoid unnecessary travel until the system has passed the Cayman Islands.”

The Red Cross shelter will open at 7:00pm this evening as a precaution for members of the public.

Hazard Management Cayman Islands Director Danielle Coleman stressed the importance of prioritizing the most vulnerable as people prepare for the storm.

“This weather system is somewhat unpredictable, and as such we are taking an abundance of caution,” she said. “We ask you to do the same and heed the warnings and continue following official sources throughout the next 24 hours. Let us remain calm, prepared and vigilant.”

Sandbag filling stations have been in operation throughout Grand Cayman and Cayman Brac since Sunday afternoon and can be found at the following locations:

Agriculture Pavillion, Grand Cayman

West Bay Fire Station, Grand Cayman

Frank Sound Fire Station, Grand Cayman

Linford Pierson Highway, Grand Cayman

Watering Place Gardens, Cayman Brac

Cotton Tree Bay, Cayman Brac

Further updates will be provided later this evening and people can check for information on the following platforms:

Cayman Islands Government: www.gov.ky

Hazard Management Cayman Islands: www.caymanprepared.ky

National Weather Service: www.weather.gov.ky

Emergencies: 911

Social Media: @caymangov @caymanprepare

Original Post: According to the National Hurricane Center’s latest forecast, potential Tropical Cyclone 9 is brewing into a storm just 110 miles south-southwest of Grand Cayman and heading north at around 6mph. The weather system is expected to begin dousing the Cayman Islands later this evening with heavy rain followed by strong winds and more rain on Tuesday morning. Winds are currently near 30mph with higher gusts, but as the storm takes shape and heads our way, those winds are expected to strengthen.

The system is forecast to become a hurricane on Wednesday, by which time it should be moving away from the Cayman area and across the eastern Gulf of Mexico. There, it is forecast to rapidly intensify and become a major hurricane as it heads towards Florida.

While Cayman is expected to see a lot of rain and bad weather, with the potential for a foot of rain falling in some places, the NHC has not issued any watches or warnings for the Cayman Islands.

The Department of Environmental Health has said there will be no garbage collection on Tuesday. The landfill will also be closed to the public tomorrow, and no scrap metal or other waste will be accepted.

The Department of Vehicle and Drivers’ Licensing (DVDL) has suspended vehicle inspections until further notice. All scheduled driver exams will be rescheduled as officials said it is not possible to safely perform vehicle inspections or conduct road exams for drivers.

Government schools across the islands will remain closed tomorrow. Some private schools have already confirmed they will also remain closed, and others are expected to announce their closures later this evening.

All Health Services Authority (HSA) locations, including district health centres, plan to remain open today and tomorrow. Anyone unable to make an appointment due to weather is asked to contact the clinic to reschedule

Cayman Airways has confirmed it will waive change fees for flights 23-25 September purchased before 22 September. See details here.