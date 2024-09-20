Senior HSA pharmacist suspended, under investigation

HSA Pharmacy at Smith Road Centre

(CNS): Officials from the Health Services Authority have confirmed that a senior member of its pharmacy team has been suspended as a result of an internal investigation. The HSA has not revealed any details of its review of procedures and controls that led to placing the staff member, who is understood to be the chief pharmacist, on required leave.

Last month, the RCIPS arrested a pharmacy technician at the airport in relation to alleged drug offences, but there has been no confirmation if the two cases are connected.

In a brief statement Friday, the HSA said, “Following a review of HSA’s pharmacy procedures and controls, today, September 19th 2024, a senior pharmacy staff member has been placed on required leave. This will allow for the continuation of a comprehensive internal investigation of the HSA’s procedures. There will be no interruption of pharmacy services during this time. Our commitment to providing exceptional care remains steadfast. Thank you for your understanding and continued trust.”