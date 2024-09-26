Schools open despite continued squalls and flooding

Chief Meteorologist Kerry Powery

(CNS): Government schools will reopen Thursday, having been closed for three days, even though the weather forecast is for continued floods and squalls into the afternoon. A release from the Ministry of Education (MOE) said the decision had been made based on consultations with the Cayman Islands National Weather Service.

The release said that the MoE and the Department of Education Services (DES) “are committed to the safety and well-being of all students and will continue to closely monitor evolving weather conditions in collaboration with the relevant agencies and promptly communicate any changes should conditions worsen”.

Due to the likelihood of continued flooding in some areas, the ministry said that special precautions were being implemented to ensure student safety during pick-up and drop-off. Parents and guardians are encouraged to be present at drop-off points when possible to ensure their children’s safe arrival.

While public schools are scheduled to open, private educational institutions will manage their own reopening plans, the MoE said.

In a 5:00pm severe weather bulletin on Wednesday, CINWS Chief Meteorologist Kerry Powery noted that while the tropical storm warning has been lifted for the Cayman Islands, the all-clear has not been issued. Showers and squally conditions that have been impacting the islands are likely to continue through tonight and into tomorrow morning.

A decreasing frequency of squalls and showers is expected overnight, and the weather is expected to improve tomorrow afternoon through Friday. With high tides and more rain anticipated, flooding is expected to continue. As such, the flood warning remains in effect.

Grand Cayman could see up to 0.75 inches of rain Wednesday night and 0.2 to 0.6 inches on Thursday, while the Sister Islands could have up to 0.5 inches on Wednesday night and 0.5 inches or less on Thursday. Winds will be southerly at 20-25 knots with higher gusts tonight and 15-20 knots with higher gusts tomorrow.

Powery said marine conditions remain a concern, especially along the south coast. Wave heights of six to eight feet are expected tonight and tomorrow, and a marine warning will remain in effect tomorrow, Thursday, September 26.

Residents are advised that increased flooding is likely as Cayman continues to experience frequent rainfall. Mariners should seek and remain in safe harbour until further notice.

The Water Authority is advising the general public to avoid contact with standing water if their onsite wastewater treatment system is flooded. Due to the flooding issues caused by Tropical Storm Helene, the effluent disposal well may not be able to drain effluent from the system into the groundwater. This creates a risk that the system backs up and sewage overflows onto the ground or back up into your home, the WA said in a release.

The public is also advised to exercise caution around flooded wastewater systems as this poses a public health hazard due to sewage contamination.

Residents are urged to monitor septic/wastewater treatment systems and be aware of signs that the system is not working properly. Possible signs include sinks and/or toilets draining slowly, floor drains overflowing, and sewage being visible outside the home. If residents experience any of these issues, they are advised to contact a plumber immediately.

If items in the home come in contact with sewage or contaminated water, anything that cannot be washed and disinfected should be removed and discarded. Such items include mattresses, carpeting, carpet padding, rugs, upholstered furniture, cosmetics, stuffed animals, baby toys, pillows, foam-rubber items, books, wall coverings, and most paper products.

Cayman Airways has said it is extending change fee waiver for Florida flights due to Hurricane Helene. See details on the CAL website.