Schools, gov’t and businesses to reopen Wednesday

Flooding on Linford Pierson Highway Tuesday morning

(CNS): Tropical Storm Helene has now moved away from the Cayman Islands and life is returning to normal, with businesses, schools and government offices and services all set to re-open tomorrow. While rain caused flooding in several areas today, Cayman escaped relatively unscathed, given that the storm remained fairly disorganised as it passed through our area.

In its 5:00pm advisory, the US National Hurricane Center said Helene was 150 miles south of the western tip of Cuba, heading west-northwest at about 12mph. With winds of 50mph and higher gusts, the storm is expected to strengthen into a hurricane tomorrow and a major hurricane by Thursday as it heads towards the Florida coast.

Tropical-storm-force winds extend outward up to 175 miles east of the centre. Given this size and potential intensity, the experts at the NHC warned that Helene will impact an extensive part of the the Big Bend coast.