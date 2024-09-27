Royal Palms falls into sea ahead of renovation

Royal Palms on 25 September

Royal Palms on 25 September

Royal Palms in 2017

Royal Palms picture issued by Dart in a release about its purchase

(CNS): Pictures and videos circulating on social media over the last few days show the derelict buildings at Royal Palms crumbling into the sea following the Cayman Islands’ brush with Tropical Storm Helene, as the erosion on the southern end of Seven Mile Beach reaches unprecedented levels. However, Dart officials say the building, which is literally falling into the sea and polluting the marine environment, was declared unsafe this week and is due to be demolished.

Royal Palms was once one of Cayman’s most popular beach bars, with an excellent restaurant and a full beach in the heart of Grand Cayman’s tourist district. But over time, the impact of hard structures from neighbouring beachfront properties has caused the beach to dissappear.

Dart acquired the property in 2017 when it still had a full beach but closed it in 2020 during the pandemic. Since then, the buildings have been left to deteriorate, and the erosion has accelerated.

In 2022, Tropical Storm Ian destroyed a seawall on the site, and after consulting with the Department of Environment, the developer embarked on a clean-up operation. At the time, the DoE advised Dart that, with the property severely eroding and the business no longer in operation, there was an opportunity for a managed retreat. The experts said the old bar should be torn down and the beach allowed to recover.

However, two years later, the site remains derelict, and the crumbling structures were hit once again during this week’s bad weather.

Last year, Handel Whittaker, the former manager of Calico Jack’s, another once very popular beach bar next to the public beach, announced he intended to lease the site. But Dart, which had acquired that site more than a decade before, notified Whittaker that it would be terminating the lease in 2020.

Handel then looked for another location for his popular beach spot. After attempts to do something on Dart’s land in Barkers failed, Whittaker opted to recreate the famous beach bar at Royal Palms. But more than a year on, Dart officials said the planning application was still going through the process.

“We have an agreement in place with Mr Whittaker’s company to refurbish the property,” a spokesperson from Dart told CNS in response to our inquiries about the future of the property. “As such, an application has been submitted that includes demolition of the two-story structure on the beach.

“This is subject to planning approval and requires a review by the National Conservation Council because of the sensitive nature of the location. Once we have permission to proceed, the demolition of the building nearest to the beach can begin, along with other works to enhance the overall property,” they added.

However, the planning department has now issued a notice warning that the site poses a danger, and as a result, the process is expected to be expedited. While the DoE recently sent its advice regarding the renovation project, the actual application for demolishing the old bar building was only received by the DoE on Wednesday of this week, officials have confirmed.

This means that the department cannot be accused of delaying this project, especially after advising Dart of the need to tear down the building more than two years ago, well before it struck a deal with Whittaker to lease him the site.

The new push to demolish the old bar is likely to be due to its deterioration after the latest storm and the resulting planning declaration that the site is now unsafe.

Royal Palms is one of many properties along the southern end of Seven Mile Beach where the beach has disappeared, hard structures such as seawalls have been destroyed or pool decks and bars inundated by the sea.

Despite the severe impact on places like the Marriott Hotel, property owners appear to have no will to engage in a managed retreat.

But as the sea gets ever closer to the structures built on the dynamic beach in this area, including Ken Dart’s own private family next to the Royal Palms site, these oceanfront structures will need to be removed. If not, it is clear from the situation at Royal Palms that the sea will do it for them at a significant cost to Cayman’s marine environment and its famous beach.