Roads to close for work in GT and on LPH

| 06/09/2024 | 0 Comments
Source: NRA

(CNS): Between 7:00pm Saturday and 5:00am Sunday, the westbound lanes of the Linford Pierson Highway between the CUC and Alamo roundabouts will be closed for paving work. The work is intended to improve the quality and safety of the road, and drivers are urged to follow the diversion signs and exercise caution in the area.

Meanwhile, a traffic diversion will be in place from 6:00am until midnight on Sunday in George Town from the junction of Dr Roy’s Drive and Edward St to facilitate work at the Post Office and Anderson Square Car Park.

Roadworks are subject to weather conditions.

Source: NRA
Share your vote!


How do you feel after reading this?
  • Fascinated
  • Happy
  • Sad
  • Angry
  • Bored
  • Afraid
Print Friendly, PDF & Email

Related posts:

New road opens in congested GT area
NRA starts work to improve safety on dangerous road
Ministry makes misleading claims over EWA route

Tags: ,

Category: Local News

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

«