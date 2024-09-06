Roads to close for work in GT and on LPH

Source: NRA

(CNS): Between 7:00pm Saturday and 5:00am Sunday, the westbound lanes of the Linford Pierson Highway between the CUC and Alamo roundabouts will be closed for paving work. The work is intended to improve the quality and safety of the road, and drivers are urged to follow the diversion signs and exercise caution in the area.

Meanwhile, a traffic diversion will be in place from 6:00am until midnight on Sunday in George Town from the junction of Dr Roy’s Drive and Edward St to facilitate work at the Post Office and Anderson Square Car Park.

Roadworks are subject to weather conditions.