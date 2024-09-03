Road rage driver charged with attempted murder
(CNS): Asheimo Relando McDonald (23) from Bodden Town has been charged with attempted murder and the possession of an unlicensed firearm in connection to a road rage incident in Savannah last week. McDonald, who appeared in court yesterday, was arrested on 28 August after the vehicle he was driving collided with another vehicle and he fired a flare gun at the other driver. He then fled the scene.
