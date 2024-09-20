RCIPS makes artefact appeal for pop-up museum

RCIPS postcard

(CNS): The RCIPS will be hosting the internationally recognised Police Week for the first time in 28 years this November. In preparation, it is making an appeal for police artefacts, pictures or records that people may have for a pop-up police museum that will be a feature of this event. The week was designed to honour, highlight and support police officers around the world, and this year’s theme is “Honouring the Past, Embracing the Present, Securing the Future”.

The week will provide an opportunity for retired officers and the families of those who have died to gather and pay homage to those who dedicate their lives to policing and service to country and for the RCIPS to show how the past 117 years since it was founded has moulded the service into what it is today.

The Police Museum will be open to the public for the whole week. In order to recreate the RCIPS of the past, the service is appealing to former and retired police officers as well as to the families of officers who have died for any police artefacts, pictures or records that people may have kept. Officials said the RCIPS would like to restore those items if necessary and display them in the museum.

During the week, the RCIPS will also host the Volunteer Law Enforcement Officer Alliance (VLEOA) Training Conference for the first time in the Cayman Islands. The VLEOA global members will participate in Police Week activities for a historical appreciation and evolution of policing in the Cayman Islands.