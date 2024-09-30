Police seek public’s help to find missing teens

Naima Tatum (left) and Aaliyah Carter Wright

(CNS): The RCIPS has made an appeal for help finding Aaliyah Carter (16), who was last seen along Apple Blossom off Captain Joe & Osbourne Road in West Bay around 8:00pm Friday, 28 September, and Naima Calita Tatum (14), who has been missing since Wednesday, 25 September. Aaliyah is of medium build, about 5’ 5”, with a light complexion. She was last seen wearing black jeans, a black polo shirt and black sneakers.

Naima was last seen at her residence in West Bay wearing a pink sweater and black tights. She is around 5’ 5” in height, of slim build, with a medium brown complexion and black natural hair. The police are encouraging Aaliyah and Naima to return home or attend the nearest police station immediately.

Members of the public are asked not to harbour these teenagers. Instead, they should call 911 immediately if either of them is seen or if their whereabouts are known for their own safety. Anyone who harbours or conceals a young person is guilty of an offence and is liable, on conviction, to being fined $2,000 and to imprisonment for three months.

Anyone with information on Aaliyah or Naima’s whereabouts is encouraged to call the George Town Police Station at 949-4222 or the MASH Unit at 649-6000.

Anonymous tips can be provided to the RCIPS Confidential Tip Line at 949-7777, or the website. Tips can also be submitted anonymously to the Cayman Crime Stoppers website.