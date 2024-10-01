Police begin another crackdown on rogue drivers

RCIPS nighttime operation (photo supplied)

(CNS): The RCIPS has launched its third road safety campaign for the year as police and other government agencies continue efforts to improve the poor standard of driving on local roads. More than 60 collisions are reported each week, and the aim is to reduce serious injuries and fatalities and encourage safer driving behaviour.

Police began high-visibility initiatives and traffic enforcement across the islands on Monday, focused on persistent road safety offences such as speeding, DUI, inconsiderate and distracted driving.

Chief Superintendent Brad Ebanks said this additional road safety campaign in the annual schedule demonstrated the RCIPS’s commitment to the community and that the police are doing their part, through enforcement, to hold motorists accountable.

“I implore motorists to do their part by making a conscious effort to change their adverse driving behaviour and make our roadways safer for all who use them,” he said. “Motorists who exhibit poor driving behaviour are not only putting themselves and their passengers, who can at times be children, at risk but also the lives of others. And for what reason? To get to a destination two minutes faster?

“All drivers should play their part in ensuring that they or persons they know don’t drink and drive, drive within the speed limits and exercise considerate driving of other road users. And passengers, you have a role to play too. Call out unsafe driving behaviour when you see and experience it,” Ebanks added.

Reallocation of resources will allow for increased police numbers on the road over this period. Those officers will be tasked with proactively focusing on motorists who disregard the law and endanger other road users. They will also increase their visible presence to remind the public of the need for safe driving behaviour.

Head of Traffic and Road Policing Inspector Andre Tahal said his officers attend over 60 MVAs per week, which, in addition to causing damage to vehicles and personal injury, also causes delays and diverts officers from proactive road policing.

“This road safety campaign will enhance police presence at known hotspots to target offenders, making the roadways safer for all road users,” he said “The poor driving behaviour occurring every day on our roadways is not only irresponsible but self-centred and demonstrates lack of consideration for others when drivers choose to speed, drive under the influence, take their attention off the road to their phones or overtake where it is clearly not safe to do so,” he added.

The campaign will once again include partner agencies, such as DVDL and the Public Transport Dept, who will target unroadworthy vehicles and unsafe loads to address the variety of factors that make Cayman roads dangerous. The operation is being conducted as a continued part of the National Road Safety Strategy, ‘Safe Roads, Safe Cayman: The Road to Zero’.