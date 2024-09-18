Pirate festival returns to traditional format

Pirates Week in the Cayman Islands

(CNS): After several years of experimenting with different formats, the annual Pirates Week Festival is returning to its traditional roots this year, spanning three weeks across all three islands with full heritage days in each district.

The 2024 festival, which kicks off on 8 November with the theme “Setting Sail Through Time”, will mark the milestones achieved since the first Pirates Week Festival in 1977, according to officials, who are attempting to define the event as part of the government’s policy aims.

Culture Minister Dwayne Seymour described the government-run festival as strategically important and the “embodiment of our local culture” that would align with the UPM policies.

“This year, we are taking a united and strategic approach to ensure the festival aligns with the broader goals of the government, including our commitment to protect and promote Caymanian culture, heritage and identity as outlined in Government’s Broad Outcome 5,” he said. “We are also thrilled to announce the return of District Days, where each district will have the opportunity to showcase its unique cultural identity within the overall tapestry of Caymanian society.”

The agenda for the event has not been released and there is no longer a website associated with the event, with little information for potential visitors on social media pages. Pirates Week was originally designed as a way of attracting tourists during the low season and used to take place in October.

An eight-member steering committee made up of representatives from government agencies and departments will ensure cross-governmental collaboration, officials said.

Festival Director Patrice Beersingh will chair the new committee. The other members are Director of Communications Oneisha Richards, Ministry of Culture Deputy Chief Officer Danielle Roberts (secretary), Cayman National Cultural Foundation CEO Natalie Urquhart, Kimberly Kirkconnell from the Department of Education Services, Niasha Ross from the Public Works Department, Sebastian Bodden from the Department of Tourism, and Superintendent Roje Williams from the RCIPS.

“Pirates Week is more than just a festival,” Beersingh said. “It is meant to be a celebration of our unique contributions to the world as Caymanians. Our goal is to foster a spirit of unity, pride and belonging in every person who calls these islands home. By working hand-in-hand across government and collaboratively with our private sector partners, we are demonstrating our commitment to not only preserving but elevating this cultural legacy.”

She said the theme speaks to the rich tapestry of history, heritage and identity that has shaped Cayman. “It invites our community to embark on a journey, honouring our past while charting a bold course for the future. Together, we can ensure that Pirates Week Festival remains a cultural legacy that strengthens our bonds as a community.”

Seymour said the festival requires significant collaboration as he thanked government leaders for their support and making key staff available. “Their commitment to collaboration and unification underscores our shared dedication to celebrating and preserving Caymanian culture. The collective expertise and deep community ties of this steering committee will ensure that Pirates Week resonates with every corner of Cayman’s diverse culture, fostering a sense of national pride and unity,” he added.