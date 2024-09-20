Parliament opens new session just to debate referendum

Speaker Sir Alden McLaughlin presides over parliament, July 2024

(CNS): Legislators will meet in parliament for the First Meeting of the 2024-2025 Session on 7 October after the governor officially prorogued the previous session and paved the way for the last of this administration. However, in this first meeting, MPs will not debate any new legislation but focus instead on the government’s motion for a referendum on whether or not Cayman should develop cruise berthing facilities.

A press release from Speaker of the House of Parliament Sir Alden McLaughlin indicated that the Information and Communications Technology (Validation) Bill will be the only one that MPs will steer through the parliament to correct what appears to have been a past problem with the validity of past licence fees government has collected over the last two decades from communication firms.

McLaughlin explained that the constitution requires bills to undergo a 28-day consultation period before being debated in the House, so time has run out for the government to present any new legislation. Therefore, it will be limited to presenting papers and reports and its motion on the cruise berthing vote.

Any new bills, including the Summary Jurisdiction (Amendment) Act, 2024 and any other bills the government publishes going forward, will now be considered during the second meeting. Meanwhile, all members still have until 30 September to present any other motions to be debated or questions for ministers.

Reflecting on the 2023/24 parliamentary year when he became the speaker, McLaughlin said it had been a dynamic and eventful session. “We witnessed significant shifts in Government leadership and key portfolios, tackled important legislation, and engaged in essential debate over the Government’s budget, spending, and policies,” he said. “Now, we look forward to a fresh start and the important work ahead for our nation.”





