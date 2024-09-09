Over half the workforce earns $4k or less a month
(CNS): Some 58% of workers in the Cayman Islands are earning $4,000 or less per month, which, given the cost of living here, means most people are struggling to make ends meet despite having full-time jobs. The figure comes from the ESO’s Occupational Wage Survey, which was published Friday and gives a snapshot of how the country’s workforce fared when it comes to earnings and compensation between March last year and this.
As of March 2024, the average monthly total compensation, including benefits, commissions, bonuses, gratuities, tips, and acting or duty allowances, was $5,043. However, the majority of people receive far less, and the average is distorted by the country’s very high earners, who mostly work in the offshore sector.
In reality, over 62% of the workforce receive only $4,100 monthly in total compensation, and 10% survive on an annual compensation package of $20,000 or less.
The gap between Cayman’s best-paid workers and those at the bottom of the earnings graph is significant. Employees in the legal and accounting sectors receive an average monthly compensation package of $9,743, while those working in the accommodation sector average a total of just $2,491 or basic earnings of $1,789.
Caymanian workers also earn more than those on permits, with an average basic wage of $4,968 per month, while the average for overseas workers was $4,200. Men earn around $100 a month more than women.
Excluding domestic workers and caregivers employed mostly in homes, most employers provide some form of benefits to their workers. More than 91% pay vacation and sick leave as required by law. However, almost 40% of employers do not provide paid maternity leave.
While almost 94% of employers offered health insurance to employees, which is also mandatory under the law, only 31% of the respondent employers said they were paying the mandatory pension payments for employees at the time of the survey.
The ESO did not indicate why such a low number of employers were paying pensions, as the holiday on pension payments as a result of COVID ended in 2022.
Category: Local News
How do ESO get this data? For only 31% to say they are paying pensions means 69% are in breach of the law.
The minimum wage is a national disgrace. It should be a requirement that employers (security guard, landscaping etc) disclose their minimum wage for customers to be able to select those with that are not abusing their workers.
don’t worry everyone, Duh-wayne’s got all the minimum wage earners round his place every weekend for music & rundown…
“The Cayman Islands Government’s Cabinet recently approved the addition of the Emancipation Day holiday in commemoration of the abolition of slavery in the Cayman Islands on the first Monday in May beginning in 2024.”
Y’all getting 4k a month? Really damn. I almost there and that is after years of working and certifications
born Caymanian with a degree. I make 6-7k per month. no kids. under 30.
I wish some people/parents would stop asking me “when are you going to have your own? you’re missing out!” on what? while they post up how stressful their life is while raging at CUC for their 4 bedroom house cooling bill..
my two dogs are more than enough company. unna have fun buying pampers. I see the struggles. I know I’m blessed and I give thanks for every day that I wake up. my mummeh and daddeh didn’t give me any inheritance; I worked for what I have.
call your babysitter.. I’ll see you at brunch? <3
CNS: Can we get the median wage statistics?
Those provide a more realistic view than the averages, which can be skewed by a very few top earners.
Statistics can be interpreted to imply anything! The very high salaries in the financial and associated industries skew the stats to make it seem that the average salary is approx. $48k per annum.
In reality, more people earn very much less than $30k per annum.
Sad. Cayman should be ashamed to have a $6.00 – $7.00 per hour. And the Minister of Labour (and donkeys / full moon) should have nothing to do with deciding the minimum wage, as he owns a security company at the airport which employs many low wage workers.
Just like those who negotiated CUC contract holding a large amount of shares in the company. the conflict of interest is glaring.
There are lies, damned lies and then statistics.
Needless to say, the average Joe has to choose between buying food or paying the light bill.
Both are exorbitant.
God help us.
Our enforcement agencies are a joke.
6% non compliance with health insurance.
40% non compliance with maternity.
69% non compliance with pension.
I guess they dare not even question overtime and public holiday pay.
Senior civil servants should be being fired. This is disgusting.
Yup. But the rogue employers get all the permits and business licenses they want. Explain that, Wes.
Wow, where are all those $25.00 per hour construction workers salary at? Does that $25.00 then add, health insurance, pension, paid holiday, paid sick pay, overtime, paid vacation and of course the employer is paying for the employees work permit in full. The truth is most of these jobs pay one cheap rate, no insurance, pension, holiday or anything and then the employee must pay for their own work permit. These workers are lucky to take home $2,000 per week and these developers and people that hire them just love it because it is CHEAP. Stop the lies!
$2000 per week is pretty good money – just saying..
You must mean $2000 per month mate! Still that $25.00 per hour is pretty good pay, still waiting for that company contact details.
are you a master electrian? master plumber? experienced HVAC tech? qualified project manager? quantity surveyor? engineer?…..they are not handing out $25 to unskilled day laborers.
Just what is the average pay for a skilled laborer then? Are all benefits as per the labor law allowed for? Will you pay for the work permit as required by law? Inquiring minds want to know.
Did you mean to type $2,000 PER WEEK??
Cheers CNS. I have just found out I’m as bang average as can be!
Seriously though, 1 in 17ish don’t appear to have health insurance. Maybe some enforcement wouldn’t go amiss here, straight after they’ve done the same for the clowns not paying pension.
Do they publish median figures, too?
Now do the same for black market economy!
lower the duty on food and booze and that will help.
Booze? They should raise it on booze. Too many drunks doing foolishness already. Don’t make it easier.