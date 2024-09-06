Only 27% of construction workers are Caymanian

Chief Officer Wesley Howell

(CNS): The idea that construction is critically important for local jobs was dispelled by Ministry of Labour Chief Officer Wesley Howell on Thursday when he told the Public Accounts Committee that only around 27% of people working in the sector are Caymanian. Howell was answering questions about a report by the Office of the Auditor General, published earlier this year, that raised concerns about government expenditure on helping Caymanians into work.

He said that WORC is improving its data collection and explained how that data is being used to help shape a National Employment Policy, as recommended by the OAG. One of the many issues that the audit revealed was the mismatch between the jobs that are increasing in the labour market and the type of work that Caymanians are doing or want to do.

The chief officer said the research and data collected show that Caymanians are not engaged in areas that are generating new jobs and opportunities. Construction is one of the biggest growth areas for jobs, but almost three-quarters of those jobs now go to non-Caymanians. He said that new buildings, renovation and redevelopment are creating new opportunities, but there are significant skills gaps.

“We’ve heard… that some of the skill sets are extremely difficult to get,” he said, such as carpenters and certain types of civil engineers. “There is absolute room for extra incentives at the scholarship and internship level to direct students down that path into areas where there is growth and demand for employment.”

This undermines the position taken by successive governments to justify the continued over-development across the Cayman Islands: that it provides jobs for local people. As frequently noted in recent years, this is no longer the case.

The OAG report found a number of problems related to the CI$144 million the government spent in the last five years trying to help Caymanians enter the workforce and improve their career prospects. The audit found little evidence that any of the initiatives, programmes and attempts to remove barriers had helped.

In Improving Employment Prospects for Caymanians, Auditor General Sue Winspear made ten recommendations, including developing a National Employment Policy and helping job seekers gain the qualifications to meet the demands of the current job market.

In addition to the skills mismatch, there are a number of other barriers that are keeping local people unemployed at a time when there are tens of thousands of overseas workers employed here.

These include the lack of affordable childcare, the government’s failure to increase the minimum wage at all, let alone in line with inflation, discrimination against Caymanians in favour of cheap overseas labour, problems of substance abuse, mental health problems, learning difficulties and poor attainment.

At the end of last year, more than 1,100 unemployed local people said they were actively seeking work even though the workforce had reached record levels and there were well over 37,000 people on work permits.

Howell said that since the report was published, much work has gone into better understanding the Caymanian workforce and the barriers to finding work and improving career prospects. He said work is underway on the policy, which would be ready to present to the next administration later in 2025.