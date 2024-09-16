OfReg admits Maya-1 Cable had been damaged

Maya-1 undersea cable

(CNS): OfReg has said that an outage on a section of the Maya-1 undersea cable, which provides the Cayman Islands with international internet connections, has been resolved. An offshore repair was carried out in Mexico last week by the cable ship Wave Sentinel and a cable repair team, which restored full traffic service, officials stated. Although there had been problems with the cable since at least June, the utilities regulator denied that anything was wrong with it in July following a local internet service outage.

CNS has asked OfReg to explain the contradiction and why the outage was not made public. We are awaiting a response.

Maya-1 is one of the two undersea communication cables that connect Cayman to the world. The regulator said that during this undisclosed outage, communication was switched to the Cayman Jamaica Fibre System (CJFS). Now that Maya-1 has been repaired, internet traffic re-routing has ended and the country is back to full capacity.

“While Cayman maintained connectivity with the rest of the world, the outage on a portion of the cable in Mexican waters highlighted the need for discussion relating to cost and availability of alternate or redundant connectivity routes,” officials said in a press release.

“While monitoring the ongoing outage situation, OfReg actively engaged local and international stakeholders to ensure that the national interest of the Cayman Islands remained a priority for those involved in the restoration of the downed cable, in particular due to the length of time taken to carry out the cable repair when the outage was initially reported in late June 2024.”

OfReg met with senior executives from the Maya-1 Cable consortium member Liberty Networks, Cable and Wireless Networks and local internet service providers C3, Digicel, Flow and Logic earlier this month to discuss the status of the cable repair and a number of other issues. These included the commercial agreements currently in force, access to normal and redundant capacity on cables in the region, and operational performance of services provided.

OfReg Interim CEO Sonji Myles said that the regulator, which is subject to jurisdictional limitations, acts to ensure that Cayman’s international connectivity with the rest of the world is robust, effective and ultimately resilient.

“We are pleased to be able to bring interested parties together to discuss the issues and encouraged by the level of frank conversation and, in particular, the subsequent repair of the cable. Now that the cable is repaired, we will be focusing on addressing all of the other issues arising out of the discussions, which may lead to establishing a contemporary regulatory framework focused on international connectivity,” he said.

Myles stressed the significance of international connectivity as a key part of Cayman’s critical national infrastructure. “As an Island territory, international connectivity is critical for Cayman in that it underpins the socioeconomic fabric of the country by providing access to the internet for domestic and business users in the country, including the financial services industry, tourism, government, hospitals and schools.

“Any loss of service over these critical areas of infrastructure has the potential for severe consequences. We will continue to work with our licensees, cable owners, operators and other stakeholders to ensure that Cayman’s international connectivity ecosystem is effectively maintained, resilient and protected,” he noted.