New diversions coming as GT project rolls on

GTRI compaction works (photo credit: Robson Construction) GTRI grading works (photo credit: Robson Construction) GTRI underground utilities works (photo credit: Robson Construction) GTRI underground utilities works (photo credit: Robson Construction)

(CNS): New temporary traffic diversion from Edward Street to Main Street will be in place from the middle of this month until December, as Phase 3 of the Central Business Development Enhancement Project begins, part of the long-running George Town Revitalisation Initiative. The planning ministry is encouraging commuters to plan their routes in advance and expect some delays.

According to a press release, this latest phase involves new lighting installations, extensive upgrades to underground utilities, compaction and the laying of new pavers.

“These enhancements are designed to make George Town more pedestrian-friendly and aesthetically pleasing, aligning with the broader vision of the GTRI to transform the capital into a dynamic and accessible urban centre,” officials stated.

The initiative has been rolling on for years. As well as updating ageing infrastructure, the ministry claims it is about “creating a city that reflects the unique cultural heritage of the Cayman Islands while embracing modern urban living”, which has yet to materialise.

Nevertheless, officials said it is about boosting business by increasing foot traffic and improving pedestrian accessibility through new pathways and better road links, making it easier for everyone to navigate the city.

While there remains a glaring lack of trees in the downtown areas, the ministry said the project will include new green spaces and pocket parks, providing places to relax and connect with nature in the middle of the city, though they have not said when people can expect to see more greenery and shade in this part of the capital.

Despite the repeated and significant loss of culturally significant properties in and around the capital, officials have said the project “will also focus on revitalising historical sites, turning them into attractive landmarks”, honouring the island’s history while “supporting a thriving urban culture”.

However, no one has identified which of the remaining older buildings in town have been protected as part of this project.

The commitment to a sustainable future is demonstrated through the use of eco-friendly materials, LED lighting and solar-powered infrastructure, officials indicated.