Mystery landowner set to gain big from cargo project

Cargo dock location options

(CNS): Finding out who owns the land surrounding the Breakers site that the Cayman Islands Government is proposing to develop as a cargo facility is proving very difficult, given the barriers that exist here when it comes to land and company searches. However, CNS has learned that one mysterious company acquired hundreds of acres in the area just over a week after the last election.

CWS Cayman Ltd purchased at least eleven parcels of land at the end of April 2021, putting it in a favourable position if this proposed project goes ahead.

But Lands and Survey holds no information on this company, and the General Registry charges $30 to $50 per search to learn just the PO box number and possibly a director’s name. Given that this is just one of many companies, individuals, families and other entities that own land around the proposed site that CNS is trying to identify, the cost is prohibitive.

Therefore, we submitted a freedom of information request to the General Registry for information on this company to address the secrecy that currently surrounds land ownership in the Cayman Islands, especially where it has a direct impact on the public.

Within just 24 hours, the FOI request was denied, and we were invited to pay for a search. However, since we intend to seek out information on landowners around the East-West Arterial extension as well as the landowners around the proposed cargo facility, we will continue to press the government to reveal this information without payment, given the obvious public interest.

According to the limited information about landowners in the area that we have managed to gather so far, many parcels around the dock project have been in the hands of local, albeit politically connected, and prominent families for many years.

However, several parcels are now owned by large commercial entities, including companies connected to the Dart group. Others are in the hands of less well known individuals, overseas owners and other opaque land holding companies.

CNS has also seen documentation indicating that several prominent individuals from the community have been pressing for a cargo project in this area for many years. These individuals appear to have been instrumental in the proposal finding its way into the Strategic Outline Case drawn up by the then port director Joey Wood as well as some appointments to the Port Authority of the Cayman Islands board.

The SPS on the cargo expansion provided an overview of a number of options for what some argue is a pressing need to expand cargo operations in Cayman to meet the growing demand for goods in the face of a growing population.

At two meetings in George Town and Bodden Town last month, Ports Minister Kenneth Bryan said there were concerns that the current George Town port had “reached its functional capacity”. Therefore, as the local economy and population grow, it will no longer be able to handle the amount of stuff this country imports.

Unless there is a fundamental shift in the governance of the country and new policy decisions that actually are sustainable, the port will likely struggle to handle imports within the next decade. Government could take a different view of growth but this administration, like its predecessors, remains on an unsustainable path, allowing unlimited population growth, continuous development and unchecked consumption.

According to the consultants currently working on the outline business case for the project, if the project goes ahead, it will also attract other related industries to the area, such as a new concrete plant fuelling the vicious circle of development.

This additional development and the infrastructure required to support such an ambitious project will ensure that the value of the surrounding land will increase significantly.

During the Bodden Town meeting, former speaker of the House Mary Lawrence noted that the discussion about a commercial cargo port in Breakers is not new and has been circulating for many years. As a result, people have bought land knowing full well the profits that are likely to be made if this project goes ahead.