MRCU deploys Buffalo Turbine to combat mozzie surge

MRCU Buffalo Turbine

(CNS): With the increase in mosquito numbers due to heavy rain last week, the Mosquito Research and Control Unit (MRCU) is deploying its Buffalo Turbine on Monday night from 8pm around the centre of George Town. In the early hours of Tuesday morning, it will be using the equipment to spray around the industrial area. The turbines will be spraying Altosid larvicide, which will not cause any adverse effects in humans, animals, fish or vegetation.

Officials said in a release about the overnight spraying that the MRCU utilises a variety of tools, including the familiar aircraft and fogging trucks, but the Buffalo Turbine is in action less often.

“This powerful tool allows us to conduct larviciding in areas where air traffic prevents the use of aircraft,” an MRCU spokesperson explained. “As we work to reduce mosquito populations over the coming days, we ask everyone to join us in source reduction efforts. Help prevent mosquito breeding by eliminating standing water on your property. Items like toys, flowerpots without proper drainage, tarps, tyres and buckets can easily collect water and become mosquito breeding sites.”