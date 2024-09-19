More traffic trouble ahead for George Town drivers

Image supplied

(CNS): Work on the George Town Revitalisation Initiative is now expected to cause delays in the business district area of the capital until December following a decision to combine phases 3 and 4 of the work. The next step in the project, which has been ongoing for several years and has several more to go, begins next week, and the relevant traffic diversions are expected to be in place well into December.

To accommodate the construction work during this next phase, a traffic diversion will be implemented from Edward Street to Main Street. Officials said commuters are advised to plan their routes accordingly and anticipate possible delays during this period. Pedestrians using the George Town Post Office are also advised to proceed with care when accessing their boxes, as construction fencing will be put up inside the walkway.

While officials have not detailed the work in this combined phase, they said the merging of these phases is expected to streamline the project’s timeline, minimise disruptions and enhance the overall efficiency of the revitalization process. According to a press release, the work will focus on “significant infrastructure enhancements, including the installation of external light posts”.

This long-running project was designed to improve “the infrastructure and aesthetic appeal of George Town”, officials have said, “ensuring it remains a vibrant and accessible hub for residents and visitors alike”. However, to date, the spruce-up does not appear to have had a positive effect on the capital, which is still seeing an exodus of larger companies to locations such as Camana Bay and many supporting businesses such as restaurants and coffee shops closing down.

The public is urged to stay informed about the traffic diversions and follow the recommended routes to ensure safety and ease of travel. Regular updates will be provided through the GTRI’s social media channels.