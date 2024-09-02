Minister stands by consultation on new fees

Deputy Premier André Ebanks

(CNS): Financial Services André Ebanks is standing by his decision to engage local financial institutions in a consultation over proposed fee hikes next year. Premier Juliana O’Connor-Connolly has claimed that she was not aware of a proposal to implement a $200,000 annual fee on the Credit Union, among other financial institutions. However, Ebanks has said that his ministry was following the government’s budget policy statement by exploring proposed fee changes.

“This is being done in consultation with most financial services entities, including the Credit Union,” Ebanks said in a statement issued Friday evening. “When the Cayman Islands Government’s 2024/2025 Budget was approved by Parliament in December last year, it included a budget policy statement that gave all Ministries a broad mandate to review all current fees and consider new revenue.”

He said that this was to help the government meet its budgetary needs next year.

“It was expected that many fees would be considered that derive from financial services, including Cayman Islands Monetary Authority licence fees — those that might be suitable for an increase, as well as potential new fees. The Ministry for Financial Services and Commerce is therefore supporting Government’s budget policy statement by exploring proposed fee changes,” he added.

Ebanks said no formal action to change fees has been taken.

“The consultation process is designed to give stakeholders input into the recommendations that the Ministry prepares. I will then present analysis and recommendations to Caucus. Per standard procedures, Caucus will then decide which revenue measure recommendations to support. Caucus’ recommendations then advance to Cabinet for formal approval; and again, in line with standard procedures, any necessary amendment bills will be presented, debated and considered by Parliament for passage,” the minister explained.

“I appreciate all feedback that has been shared to date, including by the Credit Union. I also ask all stakeholders to continue providing feedback so that the Ministry can develop well-informed analysis in the overall best interests of the country,” Ebanks added.

Following the backlash from the Credit Union and public comments from the institution that imposing a fee on the bank would threaten its “foundational principles and financial stability”, the premier called into a radio show last week stating that she did not support introducing a fee on the civil servants’ financial organisation and that it would not make it to Cabinet.

The incident has served to further highlight the significant differences that now exist among the current Cabinet and caucus members of the UPM. Less than six months before the start of the official election campaign, the United People’s Movement is looking far from united.