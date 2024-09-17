Minister appeals for more land for George Town park

Scranton Park, artist’s rendition

Scranton Park pond, artist’s rendition

Minister Bryan explains proposed plan for the new park

Scranton Park groundbreaking

(CNS): Tourism Minister Kenneth Bryan has appealed to landowners who may be considering selling property adjacent or close to land the Cayman Islands Government has acquired in George Town Central to come to his ministry before putting their land on the market so that Scranton Park can be expanded. At the official groundbreaking for the multi-million dollar project on Thursday, Bryan said he didn’t want anyone to move from his constituency “as I need the votes”, but if they did, the CIG was interested in buying their land.

Scranton Park wishing well

“By all means, I don’t want anybody moving from my community,” the minister said as he joked about wanting to hold onto his voters. “But I do realise that life happens and families transition to different locations. So, if any landowners present here today are thinking of selling their property in this area, please sell it to government so that we can expand this park even more, and in so doing, you will be making a welcomed contribution to the continuation of this dream.”

So far, the CIG has spent over $2.1 million on land purchased from Capital One, Evert Lenward Scott, Eunice Seymour, Benjamin Seymour, Steve McField and Frank Schilling. And according to various procurement exercises, more than $800,000 has been spent on prepping the site, building the wishing well, which cost almost CI$36,000, and constructing the first buildings.

Two more tenders for work at the park closed last month. The minister said that one has gone to McAlpine, though no costs have yet been revealed, and the second has yet to be awarded.

The overall price tag for the multi-million dollar project remains elusive as it is being developed in phases and will expand as land is acquired. The operational costs of the park and its amenities will also need to be added to the government’s annual budget.

Stran Bodden, the chief officer in the tourism ministry, told CNS he was unable to give an overall final cost, but said that each year money will be budgeted for the project in that ministry. He also said the decision for the tourism ministry to handle this project rather than the infrastructure ministry, which oversees public works, was a political one made by the minister.

Bryan said the Central Scranton Community Committee members were the “pioneers behind the vision for building this park”, and once the park is open, it will be managed by Dale Ramoon, the committee chair. During the groundbreaking event, the committee and the government signed the relevant lease.

Initially, the park will be set on three acres at the heart of George Town Central constituency, where Bryan is MP, on Ms Frances Street (Tigris Street) just off Shedden Road, directly behind the Government Administration Building. Bryan has described the project as Cayman’s own Central Park. On Thursday, he said every detail and material selected for the park has been carefully and thoughtfully chosen to cater to a wide range of needs.

“We have tried hard to ensure that our park will become a favourite gathering spot, and when I look around and I think of what this space is destined to become, I am touched, because to me, this is not just a park,” Bryan told the dignitaries and guests who gathered for the official opening.

“To me, this space is a testament to your government’s commitment to enhancing your quality of life. From day one, I promised you a park that would not only serve your needs but also reflect our shared values: family, community and togetherness,” the minister added.

He said the Central Scranton Park will be important to the George Town area “because as we continue growing as a country, it is important that green spaces are included as part of that development plan to encourage physical activity and promote mental well-being”.

Although it will be classified as a green space, the park will be far from a natural space as there will be several buildings, concrete walkways and grass. Nevertheless, Bryan said that the QEII Botanic Park has been asked to help with the plants, bushes and trees around the pond area to ensure they are able to thrive in that environment.