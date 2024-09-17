Men wounded in violent altercation, one arrested

(CNS): Two men involved in a fight at a residential address off Northward Road in Bodden Town both ended up in hospital with head injuries on Sunday evening. One of the men, a 34-year-old resident of George Town, was armed with a machete and a hammer when he started the altercation.

According to police, he went to the hospital in a private car, where he was treated and arrested on suspicion of assault GBH and remains in custody pending further investigation.

EMS personnel who attended the location of the fight took the second man to the hospital, where he was treated and later discharged.