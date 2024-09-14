Man shot multiple times in George Town

(CNS): A man is in serious but stable condition after being shot multiple times in the very early hours of Saturday morning. The RCIPS has said that shortly after 3:00am, police officers on patrol heard shots fired in the vicinity of Eastern Avenue, George Town. When they arrived at the scene, the officers found a man on the ground outside a licensed premises who appeared to have received a number of bullet wounds to his body.

EMS was contacted and the man was transported to the hospital by ambulance. The scene of the incident has been cordoned and forensic evidence secured, the police said.