Machete-wielding robber takes cash from NS shop

(CNS): Police are on the lookout for a man who robbed a North Side business last week and made off on foot with an undisclosed sum of money. At about 9:40pm on Friday, 20 September, the robber burst into the store on North Side Road, just west of the Frank Sound Road intersection wielding a machete and demanded cash from the workers. He then fled the location with cash and other items in an easterly direction towards the football field.

The suspect is described as being over 6’ tall, of slim build, wearing dark clothing, a black mask and gloves.

No one was injured during the incident and the matter is currently under investigation by Bodden Town CID.

Anyone with any information is asked to contact 947-2220. Anonymous tips can be provided to the RCIPS Confidential Tip Line at 949-7777 or the website. Tips can also be submitted anonymously to the Cayman Crime Stoppers website.