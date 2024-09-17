Machete-wielding robber strikes at Al La Kebab

Al La Kebab at Marquee Plaza (from social media)

(CNS): Police are on the hunt for a man who held up the Al La Kebab restaurant at Marquee Plaza on Lawrence Boulevard in George Town on Sunday night. At around 10:15pm, a tall, slim man wearing a mask and wielding a machete approached the food hut and demanded money. He made off from the scene on foot with an undisclosed quantity of cash towards the Esterley Tibbetts Highway. No one reported any physical injuries to the police.

Anyone with information is asked to call the George Town Police Station on 949-4222. Anonymous tips can be provided to the RCIPS Confidential Tip Line at 949-7777 or the website. Tips can also be submitted anonymously to the Cayman Crime Stoppers website.